Open Menu

Silvia Coltrane sells Manolo building near Ocean Terrace project in North Beach

Her company paid $10.5M for the building in 2016

Miami /
Jan.January 07, 2021 06:00 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Silvia Coltrane and 7300 Collins Avenue (Corcoran, Google Maps, Manolos)

Silvia Coltrane and 7300 Collins Avenue (Corcoran, Google Maps, Manolos)

Silvia Coltrane sold a commercial building in North Beach leased to the Argentine restaurant Manolo to a company tied to Haim Yehezkel’s Elysee Investments.

Records show Coltrane, a developer and broker, sold the property at 7300 Collins Avenue to 7300 Collins Investment LLC for $8 million. The buyer financed the deal with a $5 million loan from Valley National Bank.

Coltrane’s Collins and 73rd Developers LLC paid $10.5 million for the corner building in 2016, which means she sold the property at a loss. Elysee Investments owns other real estate in the area.

The 12,700-square-foot, single-story building sits on a 15,000-square-foot lot.

Coltrane said she previously planned to build a small mixed-use project with a residential component on the site. “We had acquired the property with the plan to develop it, and we had our plate full, [so] we decided to go ahead and sell it,” she said.

The property is near Alex Blavatnik and Sandor Scher’s Ocean Terrace development, a planned mixed-use project with a hotel, residential, retail and parking components.

Coltrane also owns the retail buildings in the 7100 block of Collins Avenue, where she’s planning to build a mixed-use hotel. Last year, Lion Financial filed a $14.2 million foreclosure suit against Coltrane’s Collins and 72nd Developers LLC, the South Florida Business Journal reported at the time. Coltrane said she is working with her lender and plans to build a micro-unit hotel with retail space.

More than a year ago, she joined the Corcoran Group. Her Real Estate Transactions office in Surfside became a Corcoran outpost.

A number of projects are planned in North Beach, a Miami Beach neighborhood north of 63rd Street and south of Surfside. In the fall, developer Aria Mehrabi secured approval from the Miami Beach Design Review Board for a residential and retail development in North Beach.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    miami beachNorth BeachOcean Terracesilvia coltrane

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee and Palazzo Del Sol, Fisher Island (Photos via Getty; The Jills Zeder Group/photography by Lifestyle Production Group)

    Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee list Fisher Island condo for $18M

    Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee list Fisher Island condo for $18M
    David Grutman with a rendering of the home (CMA Design Studio)

    Hospitality mogul David Grutman wins approval for waterfront mansion

    Hospitality mogul David Grutman wins approval for waterfront mansion
    Tal and Oren Alexander with 2135 Lake Avenue (Getty)

    Alexander brothers buy waterfront Sunset Islands teardown to build new mansion

    Alexander brothers buy waterfront Sunset Islands teardown to build new mansion
    4404 North Bay Road with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber (One Sotheby's, Google Maps, Getty)

    Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber paid $10M for waterfront Miami Beach teardown

    Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber paid $10M for waterfront Miami Beach teardown
    Palazzo Della Luna at 6800 Fisher Island Drive (Photo via Palazzo Della Luna)

    Miami-Dade weekly condo sales, dollar volume up at year-end

    Miami-Dade weekly condo sales, dollar volume up at year-end
    Palazzo Della Luna (iStock)

    Aviation honcho buys Fisher Island condo for $16M

    Aviation honcho buys Fisher Island condo for $16M
    Zach Vella and Lionel Masson (inset) with 228 and 302 West Dilido Drive

    Magic City developer Zach Vella buys waterfront Venetian Islands lots for $15M

    Magic City developer Zach Vella buys waterfront Venetian Islands lots for $15M
    From left: 300 North Lake Way, 1095 North Ocean Boulevard and 8 South Lake Trail (Google Maps)

    South Florida’s biggest residential sales of 2020

    South Florida’s biggest residential sales of 2020
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.