The CEO of a nationwide payday lender sold his waterfront Palm Beach home for $26.7 million.

Records show Jones Lakeland LLC, a Tennessee company managed by W. Allan Jones, sold the property at 326 Via Linda to David R. Stack and Maura Ziska, attorneys and trustees of the 326 Via Linda Trust.

Jones is the CEO and founder of Check it Into Cash, a company that provides payday advances to walk-in customers. Jones founded the company in Cleveland, Tennessee in 1993. According to his website, it’s the third-largest payday lending company in the nation.

Jones bought the Palm Beach home, which sits on a 0.6-acre lot, in 2013 for $10.8 million. Property records show the house, built in 1952, has had some light improvements like remodeling the kitchen and replacing garage doors.

Suzanne Trapani-Frisbie of Premier Estate Properties represented Jones, while Rosalind Clarke of the same brokerage represented the buyer.

The 5,826-square-foot home has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and three half-bathrooms, according to the listing. The house has a three-car garage, a pool with a separate cabana and a private dock.

Other recent sales in Palm Beach include jewelry designer Judith Ripka selling her home for $12.7 million, and a real estate investor selling his waterfront house for $18.4 million. This month, a spec mansion in Palm Beach went on the market asking for $140 million in a record-setting listing.