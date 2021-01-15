Open Menu

Former Cantor Fitzgerald CEO sells Boca Raton mansion to homebuilder for $9M

Seller bought a home in the same neighborhood last month

Miami /
Jan.January 15, 2021 01:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Steven R. Dingle and the property he sold at 298 West Key Palm Road. (SRD Building Corp, Royal Palm)

The former CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald sold his mansion in Boca Raton’s Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club for $9.4 million.

Records show Philip Marber and Siobhan Carty sold their home at 298 West Key Palm Road to Steven R. Dingle, vice president of SRD Building Corp.

Until 2009, Marber was the CEO and president of equity capital markets at New York-based financial firm Cantor Fitzgerald. In December, he bought a different house in the same neighborhood for $5.6 million.

David W. Roberts of Royal Palm Properties brokered the latest deal. According to Realtor.com, the house was first listed in 2018 with an asking price of nearly $10M.

Marber bought the home in 2011 for $7.2 million, records show.

Built in 1972, the 12,354-square-foot mansion sits on an acre of land. It features six bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, two half-bathrooms and garages with room for more than four cars. The mansion also comes with a pool and separate lap pool, tennis court and a dock with a boat lift.

SRD Building Corp. is a Boca Raton-based construction company that has built over 130 homes in the Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club neighborhood, according to its website. Dingle did not respond to a request for comment on plans for the property. Dingle, and his brother, Scott, sold a spec home in the Boca Raton neighborhood for $6 million in November.

Also at the Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club, Bill Pulte, the grandson of the late founder of PulteGroup, recently paid $6 million for a waterfront teardown.





