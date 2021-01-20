Open Menu

Jupiter’s Admirals Cove residents speak out against Don Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle’s plans to move in

Couple is buying one multimillion-dollar home together, Guilfoyle to purchase the other

Miami /
Jan.January 20, 2021 12:30 PM
TRD Staff
Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle with 492 & 494 Mariner Drive (Getty, Google Maps)

Residents of the high-end Admirals Cove community in Jupiter are voicing concerns about Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle moving into the neighborhood.

Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle are under contract to buy the seven-bedroom, 12-bathroom mansion at 492 Mariner Drive, which is on the market for $11 million. And Guilfoyle, alone, plans to buy the estate next door at 494 Mariner Drive, which is asking $9.5 million, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Peter Moore, general manager of Admirals Cove’s homeowners association, told the newspaper that about 30 residents have reached out with their concerns. “I believe their membership would bring undesirable notoriety to the club, harm our reputation and have the potential for creating disharmony,” one resident said.

Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle are expected to move into their home in March. Trump Jr.’s ex-wife lives nearby in the Jupiter Country Club, and Admirals Cove is about 20 miles away from Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, where former President Donald Trump arrived after departing the White House on Wednesday morning. Palm Beach residents have also opposed the former president’s plans to live at his private club.

Both Admirals Cove homes are listed with Rob Thomson of Waterfront Properties.

The Trump family is scattering throughout South Florida.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner closed on their purchase of a waterfront lot in the exclusive Indian Creek Village for about $32 million. They’re also going to be renting a unit at a luxury condo building nearby in Surfside.

Jared’s brother, Joshua Kushner, and his wife, model Karlie Kloss, paid $23.5 million for a waterfront home not far away in Miami Beach.

[Palm Beach Post] – Katherine Kallergis





