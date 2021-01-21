Open Menu

Pharma exec sells Fort Lauderdale waterfront mansion for nearly $13M

Sellers renovated the home after buying it in 2012 for $3.6M

Miami /
Jan.January 21, 2021 02:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Glenn C. Rice and 2700 Aqua Vista Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale (Linkedin, Google Maps)

The president of a pharmaceutical development and manufacturing company sold his waterfront Seven Isles mansion in Fort Lauderdale for $12.8 million.

Records show Glenn C. Rice and his wife, Cynthia Anne Hoy, sold their home at 2700 Aqua Vista Boulevard to 2518 LLC, a Delaware corporation tied to Chicago-based investment firm Skydeck Capital.

Rice is the president of MetronomX, a drug development company he co-founded in 2010, headquartered in Houston. Rice was formerly president and COO of pharmaceuticals company Pharmacyclics and was the vice president of research at ILEX Oncology, which was sold for $1 billion in 2004, according to MetronomX’s website.

Rice and Hoy bought the 12,338-square-foot mansion for $3.6 million in 2012. According to property records, the married couple made multiple renovations to the home, including constructing an addition to the house, a two-story addition to the guest house and a new pool and dock, finishing in 2014.

The home was listed in September for $15 million. Julie Jones-Bernard of Florida Luxurious Properties represented the sellers, while Daniel Teixeira of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.

The waterfront property, built by Gulf Builders, includes a main house with six bedrooms and a guest house with three bedrooms, with a bridge that connects the two, according to the listing. It has a total of 10-and-a-half bathrooms.

The home also features a 205-foot, private dock with room for a yacht.

Skydeck Capital was founded by Michael Polsky who sold a Bal Harbour mansion for a record $24 million in 2019. He is also the CEO of Chicago-based power and energy company Invenergy.

Teixeira could not be reached for comment on the identity of the buyer.

Last year in Fort Lauderdale’s Seven Isles neighborhood, retired baseball player Mike Napoli sold a mansion for $7.3 million, and the CEO of a software company bought a waterfront home for $6.1 million.





