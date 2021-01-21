Open Menu

PMG, E11even Partners plan 65-story condo-hotel tower in downtown Miami

65-story tower to include 400 units, multi-level pool club

Miami
Jan. 21, 2021
By Katherine Kallergis
Renderings of the project with Michael Simkins and Ryan Shear (PMG)

The popular nightclub E11even Miami is getting into branded condo and hotel development.

Property Markets Group and E11even Partners, led by Michael Simkins, are partnering on E11even Hotel & Residences, a planned 65-story, 400-unit tower in Park West, a neighborhood northwest of downtown Miami, The Real Deal has learned.

PMG and E11even Partners tapped Sieger Suarez to design the skyscraper, and Avro Ko to handle interiors, according to marketing materials obtained by TRD. Units will range from studios to two-bedrooms, plus a penthouse collection. The condos will be fully furnished. Sales are being handled in-house.

The tower, which is expected to rise near the nightclub at 29 Northeast 11th Street, will include the multi-level E11even Day Club and pool, that will span 20,000 square feet and will feature cabanas, temperature controlled plunge pools, and a 2,200-square-foot pool. It is planned to also have a gourmet food hall, wellness center, sports lounge, beach club and art installations.

PMG declined to comment through a spokesperson.

The condo-hotel joins a number of other similar projects in Greater Downtown Miami that offer hotel rental programs and short-term rental options.

Turkish development firm Okan Development Group plans to develop Okan Tower, a 70-story hotel and condo tower in Miami’s Arts & Entertainment District. In 2019, the developers of YotelPad Miami announced that their project, a 31-story tower with 231 condos and 222 Yotel rooms, was sold out. YotelPad, at 227 Northeast Second Street in downtown Miami, was built by David Arditi’s Aria Development Group and Kuwaiti real estate company AQARAT.

PMG, led by managing partners Kevin Maloney and Ryan Shear, has a number of developments in South Florida. The firm completed the 639-unit Society Las Olas in Fort Lauderdale, and is working on the Michael Simkins  Hotel & Residences Miami, a 98-story luxury hotel and condo tower planned for 300 Biscayne Boulevard in downtown Miami.

In December, PMG paid $11.5 million for more land for its planned Society Wynwood project at 2407 Northwest Second Avenue, where it plans to build an apartment complex with partner Greybrook Realty Partners.





