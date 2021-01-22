Open Menu

PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel revealed as buyer of Miami Beach mansions

Billionaire co-founder of Founders Fund also incorporated a company in Florida

Miami /
Jan.January 22, 2021 03:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Peter Thiel with 445 to 441 East Rivo Alto Drive (Getty)

Peter Thiel with 445 to 441 East Rivo Alto Drive (Getty)

PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel was revealed as the buyer of two waterfront adjacent Miami Beach mansions that sold in September for $18 million.

Thiel, the German-American billionaire entrepreneur and venture capitalist, acquired Jacques Nasser’s double-home at 445 to 441 East Rivo Alto Drive on the Venetian Islands. Business Insider first reported the buyer’s identity, which a source confirmed to The Real Deal.

Thiel is a co-founder of San Francisco-based venture capital firm Founders Fund, which has a presence in the Miami area. Thiel incorporated Founders Fund Miami in December, according to state records. He also invested in Facebook and co-founded Palantir Technologies. Forbes pegs his net worth at about $5.9 billion.

Nasser, a Lebanese-American business executive and philanthropist who led Ford Motor Company as president and CEO, put the Miami Beach property up for sale asking nearly $20 million in July.

The property includes two houses, each with a pool, with a total of nine bedrooms, seven bathrooms and one half-bath. Nasser paid $5 million for the 0.6-acre property in 2005. The homes were originally built in 1947 and 1956, records show.

Dora Puig of Luxe Living Realty was the listing agent in the latest deal, and Douglas Kinsley of Fortune International Realty represented the buyer.

Thiel is one of the biggest tech names to plunk down cash for a waterfront Miami Beach home in recent months, as more venture capital and tech executives move to South Florida. In December, Keith Rabois, a member of the “PayPal Mafia” and a general partner at Founders Fund, paid nearly $29 million for a mansion, also on the Venetian Islands.

In October, Jon Oringer, the billionaire businessman who founded the stock media company Shutterstock, paid $42 million for a waterfront mansion on North Bay Road.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    miami beachvenetian islands

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Ophir Sternberg with the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach and the land for the villas (Lionheart Capital)
    GFI buys land for second phase of Ritz-Carlton Residences Miami Beach
    GFI buys land for second phase of Ritz-Carlton Residences Miami Beach
    (iStock)
    South Florida resi sales jump in Q4: Elliman
    South Florida resi sales jump in Q4: Elliman
    Richard Bressler and Lisa Gersh with 1425 West 25th Street, Miami Beach (Getty, Google Maps)
    Media titans buy Sunset Islands home for $5M
    Media titans buy Sunset Islands home for $5M
    Ruthie and Ethan Assouline lead Compass’ Assouline Team. (The Assouline Team, iStock)
    Compass’ Assouline Team expands to Miami Beach
    Compass’ Assouline Team expands to Miami Beach
    Images of Arte, Ritz-Carlton Residences Miami Beach, Ritz-Carlton Residences Miami Beach and One Thousand Museum (One Thousand Museum via One Sotheby's)
    Buyers shift to condos as waterfront single-family luxury inventory dwindles in South Florida
    Buyers shift to condos as waterfront single-family luxury inventory dwindles in South Florida
    Chris Bosh and his North Bay Road home, 6396 North Bay Road (Getty, One Sotheby’s International Realty)
    Chris Bosh sells waterfront Miami Beach mansion for $15M
    Chris Bosh sells waterfront Miami Beach mansion for $15M
    Miami-Dade condo sales and the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach (Google Maps)
    Miami-Dade condo sales and closed dollar volume jump after slow start to year
    Miami-Dade condo sales and closed dollar volume jump after slow start to year
    Pierre Pomerleau and Eighty Seven Park (8701 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach)
    Canadian construction mogul buys another condo at Eighty Seven Park
    Canadian construction mogul buys another condo at Eighty Seven Park
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.