Plug and Play to open downtown Miami office

Early stage investor will host first event in February

Miami /
Jan.January 22, 2021 01:00 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Saeed Amidi and Moishe Mana (Getty, iStock)

Silicon Valley investor Plug and Play is plugging into South Florida.

The early stage investor and accelerator, which invested in Google, PayPal, Dropbox and other major tech firms, plans to open an office in downtown Miami’s Flagler district, according to a press release from Moishe Mana’s Mana Common.

Sunnyvale, California-based Plug and Play, which has offices in Paris, Tokyo, Chicago, São Paulo, Shanghai and other cities, will host two events a year in downtown Miami, with the first on Feb. 16 that will also be available virtually. A spokesperson for Mana Common said the square footage and specific space has not yet been determined.

Saeed Amidi, founder and CEO of Plug and Play, said in the press release that it plans to work with Mana Tech to find founding partners to help develop the tech community in Miami.

Mana has big plans for his downtown Miami portfolio, and is the largest private landowner in the Flagler district with nearly $375 million worth of properties totaling over 1.3 million square feet of buildings. His goal is to make Miami a thriving startup and tech hub like his hometown of Tel Aviv.

A number of Silicon Valley investors have flocked to Miami in recent months, advancing a decade-long effort to build up South Florida’s tech scene. Miami Mayor Suarez has recently made a big push to attract venture capital investors, tech giants and startups.





    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.