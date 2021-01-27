Open Menu

Oribe’s estate sells Miami Beach home to nightlife mogul

Canales and his huband paid $4.4M for the house in 2018

Miami /
Jan.January 27, 2021 12:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Oribe Canales (right) and Chris Paciello with the North Bay Road home (Getty)

Oribe Canales (right) and Chris Paciello with the North Bay Road home (Getty)

The estate of the late Oribe Canales, the celebrity hairstylist used by Jennifer Lopez, Naomi Campbell and other celebrities, sold his North Bay Road home at a loss for $3.8 million.

Canales and his husband Zak Amin paid about $4.4 million for the house at 5645 North Bay Road in 2018. Canales died later that year of kidney failure.

Property records show Christian Ludwigsen, also known as Chris Paciello, acquired the non-waterfront house in December. Paciello, a former Mafia associate and convicted felon, is a known figure in Miami Beach’s nightlife industry dating back to the 1990s. Paciello is a co-owner of the nightclub Rockwell in Miami Beach and the restaurant Joia Beach at Jungle Island.

The five-bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom home was on the market with Laura Cresto, Bill Hernandez and Bryan Sereny of Douglas Elliman. Kevin Crego of Compass represented the buyer.

The 5,210-square-foot house was built in 1931 and later renovated. It sits on a corner 18,088-square-foot lot. The house was designated historic and features the original 1931 ceiling and fireplace, a pool and a summer kitchen.

Canales owned salons in New York and Miami and had a line of hair care products called Oribe Hair Cares.

A number of properties have sold along North Bay Road. On the waterfront side, former hedge fund manager Jim Pulaski recently sold the mansion at 2204 North Bay Road for $20 million. retired Miami Heat basketball star Chris Bosh sold his estate for more than $15 million, and spec home developer Peter Fine also sold a nearby mansion to billionaire hedge fund manager Dan Loeb for $20 million.





