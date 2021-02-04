Open Menu

Estate of late coal billionaire sells North Palm Beach oceanfront mansion for $26M

Christoper Cline died in a helicopter crash off the coast of his private island in the Bahamas in 2019

Miami /
Feb.February 04, 2021 03:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
12510 Seminole Beach Road, North Palm Beach (Google Maps, Lawrence A. Moens Associates, Inc.)

The estate of the late coal billionaire Christopher Cline sold one of his oceanfront North Palm Beach mansions for $25.6 million.

Records show Cline’s estate sold the mansion at 12510 Seminole Beach Road — as well as a separate lot that contains a long driveway — to Seminole Beach LLC, a Delaware company.

Leslie Ray and Timothy Elliot acted as co-representatives of Cline’s estate.

Cline, who was originally from West Virginia, was the owner of St. Louis-headquartered Foresight Energy, a producer of coal energy. According to Forbes, he sold a controlling stake in the company for $1.4 billion in 2015.

Cline died in a helicopter crash off the coast of his private island in the Bahamas in 2019.

The billionaire’s estate also owns two neighboring North Palm Beach plots, one with another mansion and the other with tennis and basketball courts. According to the listing, that property is also for sale.

Cline bought the recently sold mansion in 2003 for $10.5 million. Property records show he began construction on the house in 2004. Including the driveway, the lot is over 2.7 acres. The home was finished in 2006.

The 33,413-square-foot mansion was listed in October 2019 for $29.5 million. Lawrence Moens of Lawrence A. Moens Associates represented Cline’s estate, and a non-MLS member represented the buyer.

The mansion has eight bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and five half-bathrooms. The home also has a theatre, gym, pool and direct access to the beach.

Last year in North Palm Beach, the CEO of an electrical distribution company sold his waterfront home for $7.3 million, and the head of a New York construction management company paid $9.5 million for a waterfront mansion.





