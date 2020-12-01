Open Menu

Construction chief drops nearly $10M on North Palm Beach mansion

Steinger, Greene & Feiner partner sold the home

Miami /
Dec.December 01, 2020 11:30 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Paul Atkins and 11680 Lake Shore Place, Miami Beach (Halmar, Keller Williams)

The head of a New York construction management company paid $9.5 million for a waterfront mansion in North Palm Beach.

Paul V. Atkins and his wife, Kathleen, bought the home at 11680 Lake Shore Place from Sean J. and Jodi R. Greene, according to property records.

Paul Atkins is a principal at Halmar International LLC, a highway and bridge contractor founded in 1962.

Sean Greene is a partner at Steinger, Greene & Feiner, a Florida-based personal injury law firm.

The Greenes bought the North Palm Beach property for $1.1 million in 2011. The following year, the couple had the home demolished, and later built a new mansion that was completed in 2015.

The property was listed in November for $9.5 million. Linda Blackwell with Keller Williams represented both parties in the deal.

The 9,338-square-foot waterfront mansion is in the gated Hidden Key community and has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. The outdoor area features a pool, large backyard with a basketball court and a dock with two boat lifts.

North Palm Beach, like other waterfront communities in South Florida, has seen a surge in luxury home sales in recent months.

In November, an orthopedic spine surgeon sold his home for $6 million, and an insurance executive sold his home for $6.8 million, both waterfront properties on Chester Bay Lane. The previous month, a race car driver with his own team sold his North Palm Beach waterfront home for $5.3 million.





