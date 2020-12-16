Open Menu

Pike Corp. CEO sells waterfront North Palm Beach home

Eric Pike purchased another North Palm Beach home in October for $5M

Miami /
Dec.December 16, 2020 02:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
J. Eric Pike and 12358 Ridge Road, North Palm Beach (Redfin, XPRIZE)

J. Eric Pike and 12358 Ridge Road, North Palm Beach (Redfin, XPRIZE)

 

The CEO of an electrical distribution company sold his waterfront home in North Palm Beach for $7.3 million.

Records show Pike Corp. sold the home at 12358 Ridge Road to Bel Canto LLC, a Delaware company.

Pike is owned by chairman, president and CEO J. Eric Pike. The Mount Airy, North Carolina-based company provides construction, engineering and repair services for distribution and transmission power lines and substations, according to its website.

Eric Pike bought the North Palm Beach property in 2017 for $6.1 million. In 2018, he transferred ownership of the property over to Pike Corp.

The 9,288-square-foot house sits on a 1.2-acre lot and was developed in 2009. The two-story home has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, a home theater and an infinity-edge pool, according to the listing.

Denice Sexton of Lost Tree Realty represented Pike while Peter Erdmann of the same brokerage represented the buyer, according to Redfin.com.

In October, Pike bought a North Palm Beach home from race car driver Scott R. Sharp for $5.3 million.

Also in North Palm Beach, the head of a New York construction management company paid $9.5 million for a waterfront mansion and an orthopedic spine surgeon sold his North Palm Beach home for $6 million.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    North Palm Beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Paul Atkins and 11680 Lake Shore Place (Halmar, Google Maps)

    Construction chief drops nearly $10M on North Palm Beach mansion

    Construction chief drops nearly $10M on North Palm Beach mansion
    Dr. David R. Campbell (inset) and Mark Egan with13943 Chester Bay Lane (Florida Spine Center, Mark Egan, Google Maps)

    Spine surgeon sells waterfront North Palm Beach home for $6M

    Spine surgeon sells waterfront North Palm Beach home for $6M
    13951 Chester Bay Lane, North Palm Beach (Courtesy of Douglas Elliman) 

    Insurance exec sells waterfront North Palm Beach home for $7M

    Insurance exec sells waterfront North Palm Beach home for $7M
    Scott Sharp and 13209 Rolling Green Road (Getty, Realtor)

    Race car driver sells waterfront North Palm Beach home for $5M

    Race car driver sells waterfront North Palm Beach home for $5M
    Russell Weiner with 12520 Seminole Beach Road and 12395 Banyan Road (Redfin)

    Billionaire Rockstar Energy founder flips Elin Nordegren’s former North Palm Beach estate for $48M

    Billionaire Rockstar Energy founder flips Elin Nordegren’s former North Palm Beach estate for $48M
    From left: Chris Maling, Donald K. DeWoody Jr., David Maling, and Alfredo Sanchez

    North Palm Beach mixed-use property hits the market for $45M

    North Palm Beach mixed-use property hits the market for $45M
    Elin Nordegren, Russell Weiner, and 12520 Seminole Beach Road (Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images, Michael Bezjian/WireImage,a nd Google Maps)

    Tiger Woods’ ex-wife sells North Palm Beach mansion for $29M

    Tiger Woods’ ex-wife sells North Palm Beach mansion for $29M
    12184 West End, North Palm Beach with Susan McCaw (Credit: Google Maps)

    Former ambassador to Austria buys North Palm Beach house for $6M

    Former ambassador to Austria buys North Palm Beach house for $6M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.