Open Menu

Here’s a look at Rob Gronkowski’s Miami condo ahead of Super Bowl LV

The Gronk paid $1.7M for his Marquis Miami unit in 2019

Miami /
Feb.February 05, 2021 05:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Rob Gronkowski and 1100 Biscayne Boulevard (Getty; Miami Condo Investments/Photo Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)

Rob Gronkowski and 1100 Biscayne Boulevard (Getty; Miami Condo Investments/Photo Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski will have his lofty Miami condo to go home to following Super Bowl LV this weekend.

Gronkowski, known as The Gronk, paid $1.7 million in 2019 for the four-bedroom, 3,850-square-foot unit at Marquis, a downtown Miami condo tower at 1100 Biscayne Boulevard. After he retired from the New England Patriots, Gronkowski joined his then-former teammate, Tom Brady, in Tampa last year.

Photos of the unit (Douglas Elliman)

Photos of the unit (Douglas Elliman)

Less than a week after Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL in 2019, he sold his Boston apartment for $2.3 million. The 31-year-old is a three-time Super Bowl champ, and spent his entire professional career up until 2020 playing for the Patriots. He’s considered one of the best tight ends of all time.

Read more

He scored a deal on his Miami condo, acquiring it at a discount off both the asking price and the previous sale price. Property records show the seller, retired Norwegian soccer player John Carew, paid $2.4 million for the unit in 2013. It’s on the 39th floor of the building.

Photos of the unit (Douglas Elliman)

Photos of the unit (Douglas Elliman)

Eventually, it looks like both Brady and Gronkowski will be in Miami together. Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, paid about $17 million for a waterfront teardown on the exclusive Indian Creek Island late last year.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real Estatedowntown miamimarquis miami

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Nicky Jam and 240 Palm Island Drive (Getty, Luxe Living Realty)
    Nicky Jam sells Miami Beach home to Rally Manufacturing CEO at a loss
    Nicky Jam sells Miami Beach home to Rally Manufacturing CEO at a loss
    344 North Ocean Boulevard with Kevin James (Getty, Elliman)
    “King of Queens” actor Kevin James returns to Delray Beach with $14M mansion buy
    “King of Queens” actor Kevin James returns to Delray Beach with $14M mansion buy
    Greg Norman with the Jupiter Island home (Getty, The Jills Zeder Group/photography by Shawn Hood Media) 
    Retired pro golfer Greg Norman lists South Florida compound for $60M
    Retired pro golfer Greg Norman lists South Florida compound for $60M
    Oribe Canales (right) and Chris Paciello with the North Bay Road home (Getty)
    Oribe’s estate sells Miami Beach home to nightlife mogul
    Oribe’s estate sells Miami Beach home to nightlife mogul
    Shaggy and her Cocoplum home (Getty, Douglas Elliman)
    It was him: Shaggy buys Cocoplum home
    It was him: Shaggy buys Cocoplum home
    117 Northeast First Avenue (Getty, Gut Miami via Twitter)
    Lender sues owners of downtown Miami WeWork building over allegedly unpaid loan
    Lender sues owners of downtown Miami WeWork building over allegedly unpaid loan
    Saeed Amidi and Moishe Mana (Getty, iStock)
    Plug and Play to open downtown Miami office
    Plug and Play to open downtown Miami office
    Renderings of the project with Michael Simkins and Ryan Shear (PMG)
    PMG, E11even Partners plan 65-story condo-hotel tower in downtown Miami
    PMG, E11even Partners plan 65-story condo-hotel tower in downtown Miami
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.