Open Menu

Related developer Jorge Pérez buys condo at one of his Miami projects

Related co-developed the project with David Martin’s Terra

Miami /
Feb.February 09, 2021 12:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Jorge Pérez with One Park Grove (Getty, Robin Hill)

Jorge Pérez with One Park Grove (Getty, Robin Hill, iStock)

Related Group founder and CEO Jorge Pérez purchased a unit at another one of his projects.

Pérez and his wife, Darlene, paid $7.4 million for an upper penthouse at One Park Grove, one of three towers at Park Grove, a luxury condo development Related built with David Martin’s Terra. Pérez and his wife own a bayfront estate in Coconut Grove.

Pérez has purchased units in his projects in the past. Last year, he listed his penthouse at Apogee Beach in Hollywood for nearly $7.6 million.

He also still owns the penthouse at One Ocean in South Beach, which he first listed for $20 million in 2016. He later reduced the price to $11 million, but it is not currently on the market.

One Park Grove, a 23-story, 66-unit building at 2701 South Bayshore Drive, features multi-level gardens and outdoor spaces designed by landscape architect Enzo Enea. The interiors were designed by Meyer Davis Studio and the kitchens and baths were designed by William Sofield. Amenities include a 2-acre private park, an outdoor amphitheater, lounges, a private screening room, wine tasting room, fitness center, and a restaurant by chef Michael Schwartz.

Terra and Related paid off the $112 million construction loan for One Park Grove in August.

Overall, Park Grove, a 5-acre development designed by OMA and Rem-Koolhaas, has a total of 271 units.

Read more

Pérez founded Related Group in 1979. Known as South Florida’s most prolific condo builder, Related also has affordable-housing, mixed-use and market-rate multifamily divisions. In November, one of Pérez’s sons, Jon Paul, was named president of the company. His sons are expected to eventually take over control of Related.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    coconut grovejorge perezPark Groverelated groupterra

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: GLP Capital Partners’ Alan Yang, David Martin and Stephen Bittel with 7777 Northwest 41st Street in Doral (Google Maps; GLP; Terra)
    Terra, Terranova sell 24-acre property in Doral for $55M
    Terra, Terranova sell 24-acre property in Doral for $55M
    Clockwise from left: A rendering of Water Street Tampa, Ian Schrager, Jeff Vinik, Patrick Mahomes, rendering of Tampa Edition, Bill Gates and Tom Brady (Photos via Getty; Water Street Tampa/Photo Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Development boom in Super Bowl city: Tampa reaches for its real estate moment
    Development boom in Super Bowl city: Tampa reaches for its real estate moment
    Renderings of the One Brickell project with Jorge Pérez  and Jon Paul Pérez (Photos via Wikipedia Commons, Related)
    Related to partner with Baccarat on major Brickell high-rise development
    Related to partner with Baccarat on major Brickell high-rise development
    Stephanie & André Dua with 3829 Stewart Avenue, Miami. (LinkedIn via Stephanie Dua, Mckinsey & Company, Lifestyle Production Group for ONE Sotheby’s International Realty)
    Ceres Global Advisory founder sells Coconut Grove home
    Ceres Global Advisory founder sells Coconut Grove home
    David Martin with a rendering of Natura Gardens
    Terra sells piece of northwest Miami-Dade dev site to Butters and Greystar, moves forward with apartment project
    Terra sells piece of northwest Miami-Dade dev site to Butters and Greystar, moves forward with apartment project
    Jon Paul Pérez and Jorge Pérez with renderings of One Island Park (Related)
    Related wins Miami Beach board approval for office project on Terminal Island
    Related wins Miami Beach board approval for office project on Terminal Island
    Randy Frankel and One Ocean (Getty)
    Tampa Bay Rays co-owner Randy Frankel sells PH at Related’s One Ocean in South Beach
    Tampa Bay Rays co-owner Randy Frankel sells PH at Related’s One Ocean in South Beach
    Norman Braman and Jorge Perez score court victory against Edgewater Jai Alai fronton
    Norman Braman and Jorge Perez score court victory against Edgewater Jai Alai fronton
    Norman Braman and Jorge Perez score court victory against Edgewater Jai Alai fronton
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.