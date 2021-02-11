A newly built mansion in Hillsboro Beach sold for $20 million.

Records show Deborah Acosta and Sean Acosta sold the house at 1107 Hillsboro Mile to Gregory S. Gefen, trustee of the Rockstone Hill Trust. Gefen is an attorney in Boca Raton.

Sean Acosta is the founder and president of Property Tax Reduction Consultants in Plainview, New York.

The sellers bought the property in 2016 for $5.3 million through a bankruptcy auction. Before that, it traded in 2003 for $5.6 million, records show.

According to the listing, the mansion was completed last year, and built by Jag Design and Development. The house was listed in November 2019 for $27 million. Most recently, it was listed for $21.9 million in January, according to Realtor.com.

Julie Ann Giachetti of Lang Realty represented the sellers, and John Poletto with One Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.

The 13,023-square-foot mansion has seven bedrooms and nine-and-a-half bathrooms. The Hillsboro Beach home has Intracoastal access as well as direct access to the Atlantic Ocean.

Also recently on Hillsboro Mile, the founder of a protein powder manufacturing company sold his oceanfront mansion for $20.4 million, and the former CEO of Patrón Spirits sold his oceanfront mansion for $16.5 million.