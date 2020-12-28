The founder of a protein powder manufacturing company sold his oceanfront mansion in Hillsboro Beach for $20.4 million.

Records show Anthony P. Costello and his wife, Christine, sold the mansion at 1001 Hillsboro Mile to Raymond Mirra Jr. and Shauna Mirra.

Raymond Mirra Jr. is the CEO of Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania-based Ram Capital Group. He was formerly a co-founder of Los Angeles-based Cell-Matrix, which was acquired by CancerVax Corp. in 2002, according to a published report in BioWorld from that time.

Anthony “Tony” Costello is the co-founder and CEO of Rule One Proteins, a protein powder and nutrition supplement manufacturer based in Aurora, Illinois.

The Costellos bought the property, with attorney Stuart R. Morris as the trustee of a land trust, for $3.4 million in 2010. That same year, the couple demolished an existing home, according to property records. Construction of the new house began in 2012, and was completed in 2015.

According to Redfin.com, the 8,744-square-foot, three-story mansion has six-bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and four half-bathrooms. Spanning from the Atlantic Ocean to the Intracoastal Waterway, the house has direct access to the beach as well as a dock on the opposite side.

The mansion was listed in June with an asking price of $21.5 million. Julie Jones-Bernard with Florida Luxurious Properties represented the Costellos, and Joshua Cosenza of Compass Florida represented the Mirras.

In recent months, Link’s Snacks CEO and the former Patrón Spirits CEO each sold their homes in Hillsboro Beach for $12.5 million and $16 million, respectively.

New development is in the works in the area. Dezer Development and Related Group are teaming up to develop an Intracoastal-to-ocean project in Hillsboro Beach after buying close to 12 acres of property.