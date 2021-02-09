Open Menu

Miami-Dade condo sales fall, dollar volume rises at start of February

Top 10 sales ranged from $1.4M to $12.2M

Feb.February 09, 2021 08:45 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Condos sales in Miami-Dade County declined at the start of February, while closed dollar volume rose.

A total of 170 condos sold last week, down from 185 condos that sold the previous week. Sales totaled $98.4 million, up from $81.8 million the week prior.

Units sold for an average price of about $578,000, up from $442,000 the previous week. The average price per square foot of $357 increased from $313 the previous week.

The most expensive sale was for unit 2004 at Apogee in Miami Beach. The unit sold for $12.2 million, or $2,941 per square foot, after 114 days on the Multiple Listing Service. Michael Pagliccia represented the seller, and Nelson Gonzalez represented the buyer.

The second most expensive sale of the week was for unit 6813 at Palazzo Della Luna on Fisher Island. It sold for $8.9 million, or $2,343 per square foot, after 60 days on the market. Dora Puig represented the seller, and Archie Drury represented the buyer.

The same buyer bought another unit in the same building, which marked the third most expensive sale of the week. It sold for $7 million.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6.

Most expensive

Apogee 2004 | 114 days on market | $12.2M | $2,941 psf | Listing agent: Michael Pagliccia | Buyer’s agent: Nelson Gonzalez

Least expensive

Trump Tower III 1604 | 35 days on market | $1.4M | $563 psf | Listing agent: Vanessa Frank | Buyer’s agent: Vanessa Frank

Most days on market

Jade Ocean 4605 | 330 days on market | $4.1M | $799 psf | Listing agent: Roger Nogueira | Buyer’s agent: Roger Nogueira

Fewest days on market

Padua Condo II 263 | 1 day on market | $1.6M | $378 psf | Listing agent: Edith Neuwahl | Buyer’s agent: John Reaves Jr.





