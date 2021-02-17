The president of a concrete-related manufacturer bought a waterfront mansion in Coral Gables for $10.6 million.

Records show 6875 Sunrise Holdings LLC, a Florida corporation managed by Felix Sorkin, bought the home at 6875 Sunrise Drive from Susan Lynn Samas, individually and as trustee of the Revocable Trust Agreement of Susan Lynn Samas.

Sorkin is the president of Stafford, Texas-based General Technologies Inc., a manufacturer of components and equipment for concrete post-tensioning systems and rebar support, according to its website. GTI has locations in Texas, Illinois and Virginia.

According to records, Samas became the sole owner of the home in 2019, after her husband, Jeffrey Samas, died in 2018. Alexandra Investments LLC, a Florida corporation managed by Jeffrey Samas, purchased the property in 2010 for $3.1 million.

Property records show the two began construction on the existing, 8,077-square-foot mansion in 2012. It was finished in 2013.

The house was first listed in October 2018 with an asking price of $15.1 million. The most recent asking price was $10.9 million in November.

Allison Blumenthal of Brown Harris Stevens and Judy Zeder of The Jills Zeder Group at Coldwell Banker represented the seller. Zeder also represented the buyer.

The five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom mansion was built by architect Jorge Hernandez. The home has a theater, saltwater pool, a dock with a boat lift and 100 feet of water frontage, according to a press release.

