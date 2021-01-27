Open Menu

It was him: Shaggy buys Cocoplum home

Non-waterfront home last sold in 2002 for $1.3M

Miami /
Jan.January 27, 2021 09:45 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Shaggy and her Cocoplum home (Getty, Douglas Elliman)

Reggae musician Shaggy paid $2.2 million for a home in Coral Gables.

The Grammy Award-winning singer behind “Boombastic” and “It Wasn’t Me” closed on a five-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom house at 8010 Los Pinos Boulevard in Cocoplum. He has owned a home in the Miami area in the past, according to published reports.

The 5,756-square-foot non-waterfront house was listed with Hilda Jacobson and David Pulley of Douglas Elliman for $2.3 million. Harry Baxter of Fortune International Realty represented Shaggy, whose real name is Orville Richard Burrell.

The seller is Maria Pizano Alarcon.

Read more

Records show Alarcon purchased the property in 2002 for $1.3 million. Built in the early 1980s, it features a courtyard, pool and garden, chef’s kitchen and a two-car garage. The Coral Gables house sits on a nearly half-acre lot in the gated community.

Cocoplum is also home to Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Marc Anthony, who is listing his waterfront estate at 300 Costanera Road for $27 million.

The L.A. Times first reported the news of Shaggy’s purchase.





    Tags
    Celebrity Real Estatecocoplumcoral gables

