Reggae musician Shaggy paid $2.2 million for a home in Coral Gables.

The Grammy Award-winning singer behind “Boombastic” and “It Wasn’t Me” closed on a five-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom house at 8010 Los Pinos Boulevard in Cocoplum. He has owned a home in the Miami area in the past, according to published reports.

The 5,756-square-foot non-waterfront house was listed with Hilda Jacobson and David Pulley of Douglas Elliman for $2.3 million. Harry Baxter of Fortune International Realty represented Shaggy, whose real name is Orville Richard Burrell.

The seller is Maria Pizano Alarcon.

Records show Alarcon purchased the property in 2002 for $1.3 million. Built in the early 1980s, it features a courtyard, pool and garden, chef’s kitchen and a two-car garage. The Coral Gables house sits on a nearly half-acre lot in the gated community.

Cocoplum is also home to Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Marc Anthony, who is listing his waterfront estate at 300 Costanera Road for $27 million.

The L.A. Times first reported the news of Shaggy’s purchase.