Open Menu

Here’s how much Suntex paid for Monty’s Raw Bar and adjacent marina in Coconut Grove

Prime Marina Group sold the long-term lease

Miami /
Feb.February 17, 2021 05:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
2550 South Bayshore Drive, Coconut Grove (JLL)

2550 South Bayshore Drive, Coconut Grove (JLL)

Suntex Marina Investors bought the long-term lease for Monty’s Raw Bar and Prime Marina Miami in Coconut Grove for $14.7 million, records reveal.

Dallas-based Suntex Ventures purchased the 70-year lease for the marina, also called Bayshore Landing, at 2550 South Bayshore Drive earlier this month. Aligned Bayshore Raw Bar LLC, tied to Jose Hevia’s Prime Marina Group, sold the property.

Records show Aligned Bayshore Raw Bar assigned the lease to Coconut Grove F&B LLC, a Delaware corporation signed by Bryan C. Redmond, the president of Suntex Marinas. Hevia, principal of Prime Marina Group, signed on behalf of Aligned Bayshore Raw Bar.

The lease, on land owned by the city of Miami, last traded in 2015.

Suntex plans to return the site to its previous name, Bayshore Landing, according to a release.

Luis Castillo, Kim Flores, Ted Taylor and Manny de Zárraga of JLL brokered the deal.

The property includes a 111-slip marina and a 30,535-square-foot office building, and the 15,000-square-foot restaurant Monty’s Raw Bar, which has been open for 50 years, according to the release. Property records show the property was built in 1989.

Nearby, Treo Group is developing a mixed-use project called Regatta Harbour. The Miami-based group secured a $33 million loan from FirstBank Florida in 2018 for development. High-end gym Anatomy is leasing 14,500 square feet of space at the new development.

Earlier this year, Madison Marquette, a Washington, D.C. commercial real estate firm, bought office buildings in Coconut Grove for $47.4 million.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    coconut groveMarinasrestaurants

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Jorge Pérez with One Park Grove (Getty, Robin Hill)
    Related developer Jorge Pérez buys condo at one of his Miami projects
    Related developer Jorge Pérez buys condo at one of his Miami projects
    Avra's Nick Tsoulos, the developer Jules Trump and renderings of the restaurant. (Arva, Getty, ArX Solutions)
    NYC restaurant Avra coming to Estates at Acqualina in Sunny Isles
    NYC restaurant Avra coming to Estates at Acqualina in Sunny Isles
    Stephanie & André Dua with 3829 Stewart Avenue, Miami. (LinkedIn via Stephanie Dua, Mckinsey & Company, Lifestyle Production Group for ONE Sotheby’s International Realty)
    Ceres Global Advisory founder sells Coconut Grove home
    Ceres Global Advisory founder sells Coconut Grove home
    Freedom Marina and Pennell’s Marina (Courtesy of William Cunningham III)
    Two Deerfield Beach marinas sell for $18M, buyer plans multifamily project
    Two Deerfield Beach marinas sell for $18M, buyer plans multifamily project
    Fuse Group CEO Eyal Peretz and Metronomic's Ricky Trinidad with 3364 Oak Avenue (Photo via Google Maps; Fuse; Metronomic)
    Bankruptcy judge paves way for Metronomic property auction
    Bankruptcy judge paves way for Metronomic property auction
    3608 Stewart Ave, Miami (Redfin)
    Entity tied to private equity firm buys Coconut Grove spec home for $5M
    Entity tied to private equity firm buys Coconut Grove spec home for $5M
    Life Time Coral Gables rendering with Niven Patel (Life Time, Ghee Hospitality)
    Niven Patel, Graziano’s ink restaurant leases at Life Time Coral Gables
    Niven Patel, Graziano’s ink restaurant leases at Life Time Coral Gables
    Major Food Group's Jeff Zalaznick and the Design District location (iStock)
    New York restaurateur Major Food Group to open three concepts in Miami
    New York restaurateur Major Food Group to open three concepts in Miami
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.