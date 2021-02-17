Open Menu

Lake Worth car dealership, truck rental sell for nearly $21M

Property spans over 17 acres

Miami /
Feb.February 17, 2021 12:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
The Wayne Akers Ford at 2000 10th Ave N, Lake Worth (Google Maps, iStock)

A car dealership and adjoining truck rental property in Lake Worth sold in a two-part deal for a total of $20.7 million.

Records show Robert L. Akers, Sr., individually and as trustee of The Generation Skipping Transfer Trust (for the benefit of Leslie Tackett and Kara Bianchini), sold Wayne Akers Ford properties at 2200 10th Avenue North and 2000 10th Avenue North for $12.6 million. The buyer is Lake Worth AFL RE LLC and Lake Worth AFL F LLC.

The dealership sold in two parcels, spanning roughly 9.4 acres of land. The building, built in 2001, totals 48,657 square feet, according to records.

In the second deal, the same parties traded Wayne Akers Truck Rentals at 2000 10th Avenue North N1 for $8.1 million. Property records show the property totals nearly 8.2 acres, with buildings that were built in 1978.

The buyers, Lake Worth AFL RE LLC and Lake Worth AFL F LLC, are both managed by Ali Ahmed, records show.

Several South Florida car dealerships have traded during the pandemic. In January, a company affiliated with Bomnin Automotive Group paid $7.3 million for the former South Miami Mitsubishi dealership in Pinecrest, and a boat and water sports products store paid $5.5 million for a former Fort Lauderdale car dealership.

In October, a company tied to Miami-based Lehman Autoworld bought a Honda dealership in Florida City for $16.8 million, and Pebb Enterprises sold a 23,000-square-foot Tesla dealership in West Palm Beach for $12.87 million.





