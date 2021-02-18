Mary Anne Shula, widow of the late Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula, sold a Surfside condo for $11.6 million.

Records show Magdalene Francis LLC, a Delaware company managed by Mary Anne Shula, sold unit S-205 at Four Seasons Residences at The Surf Club to Steve Martinez.

Don and Mary Anne bought the condo for $5.5 million in December of 2019, records show. Don Shula died in May at age 90.

The unit was listed in December for $12.5 million. Ximena Penuela with Fort Realty represented the seller, while Elizabeth Rodriguez of The Keyes Company represented the buyer, according to Realtor.com.

The four-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom condo spans 3,925 square feet, and sold for $2,955 per square foot. According to the listing, the condo also features a private pool and an oceanfront terrace.

Property records show a trust in the Shulas’ names also owns a 13,385-square-foot waterfront mansion at 16 Indian Creek Island Road on Indian Creek Island,

Don Shula played for three teams in the NFL but is best known as a coach. The Hall of Fame coach led the Miami Dolphins to two Super Bowl victories in the 70s, including an undefeated season in 1972.

Among other recent sales at Four Seasons Residences at The Surf Club, the co-managing partner of a private equity firm sold his condo for $12.4 million, and a Latin pop singer bought a condo for $8 million.