Thalía and Tommy Mottola pay $8M for Surf Club Four Seasons condo

The queen of Latin pop and her music producer husband picked up a new home in South Florida.

Mexican singer and actress Thalía, whose real name is Ariadna S. Miranda, and Tommy Mottola paid $8 million for unit 307 in the south tower of the Four Seasons Residences at The Surf Club in Surfside, property records show. Mottola, a former chairman and CEO of Sony Music Entertainment, is chairman of Mottola Media Group. The couple purchased the unit via TNT Miami LLC.

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom condo at 9001 Collins Avenue spans 3,948 square feet. It sold for $2,026 per square foot.

Thalía and Mottola, who was previously married to Mariah Carey, have been married since 2000. Thalía has sold more than 25 million records worldwide, according to ¡Hola! magazine. Mottola has worked with artists who include Carly Simon, John Mellencamp, Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, Gloria Estefan, Ricky Martin, Shakira, Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony.

At the Surf Club, their neighbors include WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani, Miami Heat president Pat Riley, Groupon founder Eric Lefkofsky, and former Publix CEO Charles Jenkins Jr.

The Surf Club features 150 condo units, a 72-room Four Seasons hotel, Le Sirenuse restaurant and a Thomas Keller restaurant. The oceanfront project was designed by New York architect Richard Meier along with Miami-based architect Kobi Karp.