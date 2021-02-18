Open Menu

Movers & Shakers: Colliers taps retail director in South Florida & more

Miami /
Feb.February 18, 2021 09:45 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Victor Santana and Jonathan Rosen

Colliers International hired Jonathan Rosen as a director of retail services in South Florida. Rosen, formerly a senior associate with JLL South Florida, began his real estate career in a property management role with Colliers.

Urban-X Group promoted Victor Santana to senior vice president from vice president of design. Urban-X developed River Landing Shops & Residences, a $425 million mixed-use development along the Miami River.

Ramon Rodriguez joined Apollo Bank as president after leaving City National Bank of Florida. Rodriguez was previously executive vice president, director of commercial banking and treasury management at City National.

Longtime One Sotheby’s International Realty agent Patrick Vysata joined the Palazzo Della Luna sales team on Fisher Island. Vysata was sales director of the Fairchild condo building in Coconut Grove.

Pebb Enterprises promoted Eric Hochman to chief investment officer. Hochman joined Pebb as director of development in 2016 and eventually worked as chief development officer before being promoted.

The Miami Association of Realtors tapped Shahrzad Emami as chief legal counsel. Emami will also oversee professional standards and grievances, human resources and legal education for members, and will support the government affairs and public policy team. Emami was previously director of affordable housing and community development at Legal Services of Greater Miami Inc., a nonprofit law firm serving low-income individuals and qualifying nonprofits, as well as small businesses engaged in economic development activities.

Saglo Development Corporation announced that Zack Barron is now chief financial officer. He was vice president of budgeting and reporting at Mack Property Management. At Saglo, he will lead the accounting department, oversee investor communications and lender relationships, and manage internal support services.

Real estate finance lawyer Jonathan Kurry joined Reed Smith as a partner in its financial industry group in Miami. Kurry previously served as a partner at Hunton Andrews Kurth.

Transwestern Real Estate Services announced its investment sales teams in Atlanta and Miami merged to create an expanded footprint across the Southeast. The new team includes senior managing directors John Bell, Jon Kleinberg Kevin Markwordt and Mike McGaughy, managing director Fred Victor, vice president Stuart Carrington and analysts Peyton Nunn and Robert Saunders.

Island Hospitality Management promoted Mark George to senior vice president of sales and marketing.

Tester Construction Group, a construction management and general contracting firm located in Philadelphia, is expanding to southern Florida. The Florida office is located in Coconut Creek and will be run by construction executive Allen Parets.





