A managing partner of a private equity firm and his wife bought two units on Fisher Island for a total of $15.9 million.

Records show David and Pamela Berkman bought units 6813 and 6826 in Palazzo Della Luna from PDS Development LLC, the developer.

Heinrich von Hanau, president and CEO of Fisher Island Holdings LLC, signed in favor of PDS Development.

David Berkman is managing partner of Associated Partners LP, an investment and operating partnership with offices in New York and Philadelphia, according to its website. He’s also a board member of Philadelphia-based FS Investments. Pamela Berkman is the co-chair of the board for the Pennsylvania SPCA.

Property records show unit 6813 has four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms spanning 3,675 square feet, while unit 6826 has three bedrooms with three-and-a-half bathrooms and 3,667 square feet.

Last month at Palazzo Della Luna, the CEO of a nutrition company bought a condo for $17.4 million, and the president of an aviation parts company bought a unit for $16 million.

In October, Fisher Island Holdings, along with two other entities and the Fisher Island Community Association, were sued for planning to wipe out an emergency ferry landing for a new development.

Fisher Island ranks as one of the most expensive ZIP codes in the U.S., and is home to other condo towers including Palazzo Del Sol.