Brown Harris Stevens brought on a former agent to lead its four Miami offices as managing director based in Miami Beach, The Real Deal has learned.

The brokerage tapped Sebastian Vallejo, who had been with Compass since 2019, to fill the new role. Vallejo, an economist, said he will be a non-competing broker. His hiring comes weeks after Phil Gutman stepped down as president of Brown Harris Stevens in Miami-Dade.

Mark Zilbert had been named interim managing broker of the firm’s Miami Beach offices until Vallejo was hired. Vivian Dimond is managing director of the brokerage in Miami. Brown Harris Stevens operates offices at 1820 Bay Road in Miami Beach; 40 South Pointe Drive in Miami Beach; 2655 South Bayshore Drive in Coconut Grove; and 7500 Red Road in South Miami.

Vallejo said he will focus on recruitment and retention, as well as maintaining the company’s culture. He now oversees more than 180 agents. Vallejo hung his license with Brown Harris Stevens between 2017 and 2019. Before that, he worked for the Berlitz Corp., a language and culture training company that operates in more than 70 countries.

New York-based Brown Harris Stevens expanded to Miami in 2015 when it acquired Miami Beach-based Zilbert International Realty. It also operates in Palm Beach County.

Brokerages are reaping the benefits of the wealth migration to South Florida, with luxury home sales soaring throughout the tri-country region. Out-of-state brokerages are also following their clients to Miami.