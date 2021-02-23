Open Menu

Mexican film producer buys Hibiscus Island mansion

Buyer German Rosete has been linked to telenovela star Zuleyka Rivera

Miami /
Feb.February 23, 2021 12:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
German Rosete with the property (Getty, Douglas Elliman)

German Rosete with the property (Getty, Douglas Elliman)

UPDATED, Feb. 24, 3:45 p.m.: Mexican producer and businessman German Rosete paid $6.5 million for a mansion on Hibiscus Island in Miami Beach.

Rosete, who has been linked to Puerto Rican actress Zuleyka Rivera, acquired the 8,147-square-foot house on North Hibiscus Drive, according to a source familiar with the deal. Rosete purchased the property through the company 4731 Lake Road Inc., which he heads as president and which is also managed by Rafael Garcia, corporate documents show.

Rosete’s purchase marks the highest price paid for a non-waterfront Miami Beach home since the Versace Mansion, now called the Villa Casa Casuarina, sold in 2013 for $41.5 million.

Lourdes Alatriste of Douglas Elliman represented the seller of the Hibiscus Island home. Valentina Grajales of Fortune International Realty represented the buyer.

Property records show the seller is Santorini Revocable Living Trust, managed by Regina M. Campbell. Teddy Kevin Truchot, co-founder and partner at BlackDivine, an internet company and venture capital firm, and his wife Pauline own the trust, records show.

The Truchots bought rapper Bryan “Birdman” Williams’ home nearby at 70 Palm Avenue last year for nearly $11 million.

The same trust paid $2.4 million for the 14,375-square-foot Hibiscus Island property and tapped MV Group USA, led by Manny Varas, to build the six-bedroom, six-bathroom and one half-bath house that Rosete purchased. It features 22-foot ceilings, a glass enclosed balcony, a master suite, lap pool with covered terrace, and an outdoor kitchen and bar.

Earlier this year, reggaeton singer and songwriter Nicky Jam sold his non-waterfront Palm Island home for $3.1 million to Christian Iacovelli, president and CEO of Rally Manufacturing.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    miami beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
     Matthew Whitman Lazenby with 7825 Atlantic Way (Blue Ocean Photography, iStock)
    Bal Harbour Shops owner upgrades to oceanfront estate in Miami Beach
    Bal Harbour Shops owner upgrades to oceanfront estate in Miami Beach
    46 Star Island Drive (Google Maps)
    Iacovelli finds a buyer for his Star Island mansion once asking $65M
    Iacovelli finds a buyer for his Star Island mansion once asking $65M
    Westime owner Jean Simonian and Washington Park Hotel. (Facebook via Westime and Washington Park Hotel)
    Ladder Capital sells Witkoff’s Miami Beach hotel for $44M
    Ladder Capital sells Witkoff’s Miami Beach hotel for $44M
    Don Peebles and the Bath Club (Getty, Peebles Corp.)
    Judge slaps Don Peebles’ Bath Club Entertainment with $1M in sanctions
    Judge slaps Don Peebles’ Bath Club Entertainment with $1M in sanctions
    Vlad Doronin, Len Blavatnik and a rendering of Aman Miami Beach (Getty)
    Aman Miami Beach secures another approval tied to luxury hotel and condo project
    Aman Miami Beach secures another approval tied to luxury hotel and condo project
    (Google Maps, Ritz Carlton)
    Miami-Dade condo sales and dollar volume dip in mid-February
    Miami-Dade condo sales and dollar volume dip in mid-February
    Joel Meyerson and 4721 Pine Tree Drive, Miami Beach (Google Maps)
    Private equity honcho and designer buy waterfront Pine Tree Drive lot for $11M
    Private equity honcho and designer buy waterfront Pine Tree Drive lot for $11M
    Parc Station
    Out-of-state multifamily buyers eye South Florida
    Out-of-state multifamily buyers eye South Florida
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.