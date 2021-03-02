Open Menu

Bal Harbour investor Joseph Imbesi lists waterfront property for $65M

He’s planning a waterfront estate nearby designed by Borges + Associates

Miami /
Mar.March 02, 2021 11:30 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
200 Bal Bay in Bal Harbour (Photo via Lifestyle Production Group for Douglas Elliman)

200 Bal Bay in Bal Harbour (Photo via Lifestyle Production Group for Douglas Elliman)

Real estate investor Joseph Imbesi is looking to sell his waterfront property in Bal Harbour for $65 million. At the same time, he is seeking village approval for a waterfront mansion nearby.

Imbesi sold the oceanfront Bal Harbour Club in 2012 to developer Eduardo Costantini’s Consultatio for $220 million, where Consultatio built the condo tower Oceana Bal Harbour. Imbesi acquired that site as part of a larger deal for $19 million in 1999, which included his plot of land that he now plans to sell.

Tony Imbesi of Douglas Elliman

Tony Imbesi of Douglas Elliman

He tapped his son, Tony Imbesi of Douglas Elliman, to list the 1.8-acre parcel at 200 Bal Bay Drive, as first reported by the Wall Street Journal. The peninsula-shaped property features 915 feet of seawall, seven boat slips and the right to build a helipad.

The property was once home to the Bal Harbour Yacht Club building that was designed by Alfred Browning Parker.

Across the water, at 186 Bal Bay Drive, Imbesi is seeking approval from the village of Bal Harbour to build a modern tropical mansion designed by Borges + Associates. As proposed, the two-story, nearly 12,000-square-foot estate would feature a rooftop terrace with a private deck, a boat storage room, wine cellar and fitness center. It would be built 35 feet above the FEMA elevation, according to the proposal. The Bal Harbour Architectural Review Board is scheduled to vote on it Thursday.

A spokesperson for Douglas Elliman said Imbesi hasn’t decided if he will keep or sell the planned mansion.

A rendering of 186 Bal Bay Drive (Borges + Associates)

A rendering of 186 Bal Bay Drive (Borges + Associates)

Nearby in Bal Harbour, the CEO of a French insurance brokerage sold his property in October for $23.9 million. A lawsuit over the commission of the sale alleged the buyer was Chewy founder Ryan Cohen and his wife Candice Cohen.

Luxury home sales have soared throughout South Florida’s coastal areas. In Miami Beach and the barrier islands, which include Bal Harbour and Bay Harbor Islands, single-family home sales surged in the fourth quarter, year over year, rising 195 percent to 224 closings, according to the Elliman reports.

In 2019, Imbesi and his wife, Orla, sold a waterfront Manalapan home for $6.5 million.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    bal harbour

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Matthew Whitman Lazenby and Bal Harbour Shops (iStock)
    Voters reject easing height restrictions for Bal Harbour Shops
    Voters reject easing height restrictions for Bal Harbour Shops
    Matthew Whitman Lazenby and Bal Harbour Shops
    Special election could pave way for height increase at Bal Harbour Shops
    Special election could pave way for height increase at Bal Harbour Shops
    Simon and David Reuben with St. Regis Bal Harbour (Getty, Google Maps)
    Reuben Brothers takes over $132M loan backing St. Regis Bal Harbour
    Reuben Brothers takes over $132M loan backing St. Regis Bal Harbour
    Diego Lowenstein, Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos, Paul Kanavos, and Ronny Ben Josef, with The The Sagamore (Credit: The Sagamore Hotel)
    Owners of Ritz-Carlton South Beach and Bal Harbour hotels merge with Sagamore
    Owners of Ritz-Carlton South Beach and Bal Harbour hotels merge with Sagamore
    Dina Goldentayer, Ryan Cohen and the Bal Bay Drive home (Credit: Kris Tamburello/Douglas Elliman)
    Lawsuit alleges Harding Realty cut out of $24M Bal Harbour sale, reveals Chewy founder as alleged buyer
    Lawsuit alleges Harding Realty cut out of $24M Bal Harbour sale, reveals Chewy founder as alleged buyer
    A renderings of the Shops at Sunset Place project and a rendering of the Surfside Town Center project
    Voters decide South Miami, Surfside and Bal Harbour real estate referendums
    Voters decide South Miami, Surfside and Bal Harbour real estate referendums
    Laurent Ouazana and 224 Bal Bay Drive (Linkedin, Douglas Elliman)
    French insurance firm CEO sells Bal Harbour mansion for $24M
    French insurance firm CEO sells Bal Harbour mansion for $24M
    122 Bal Bay Drive, Jerome and Debbie Falic (Credit: BILLY FARRELL/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
    Duty Free Americas owners purchase another home in Bal Harbour
    Duty Free Americas owners purchase another home in Bal Harbour
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.