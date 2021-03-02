<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Miami-Dade County condo sales doubled and dollar volume also rose in the last week of February.

A total of 225 condos sold last week for $140.5 million, up from 113 condos that sold the previous week for $97.8 million.

Units sold for an average price of about $624,000, down from $866,000 the prior week. Condos sold for $414 per square foot on average, the same amount as the previous week.

The most expensive sale was for unit 1103 at Apogee in Miami Beach. The unit sold for $7.5 million, or $2,721 per square foot, after 33 days on the Multiple Listing Service. Stacy Robins represented the seller, and Daniel Hechtkopf represented the buyer.

The second most expensive sale of the week was at Continuum on South Beach, also in Miami Beach. Unit 2008 sold for $6.6 million, or $1,953 per square foot, after 415 days on the market. Julian Johnston represented the seller, and Marci Declaris represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Feb. 21 to Feb. 27.

Most expensive

Apogee 1103 | 33 days on market | $7.5M | $2,721 psf | Listing agent: Stacy Robins | Buyer’s agent: Daniel Hechtkopf

Least expensive

Sereno Residences Condo 206 | 299 days on market | $2.5M | $908 psf | Listing agent: Hillary Hertzberg | Buyer’s agent: Oliver Lloyd

Most days on market

Continuum on South Beach 2008 | 415 days on market | $6.6M | $1,953 psf | Listing agent: Julian Johnston | Buyer’s agent: Marci Declaris

Fewest days on market

Apogee 1103 | 33 days on market | $7.5M | $2,721 psf | Listing agent: Stacy Robins | Buyer’s agent: Daniel Hechtkopf