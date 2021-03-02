Open Menu

Miami-Dade condo sales and dollar volume surge at end of February

Top 10 sales ranged from $2.5M to $7.5M

Miami /
Mar.March 02, 2021 09:45 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Miami-Dade County condo sales doubled and dollar volume also rose in the last week of February.

A total of 225 condos sold last week for $140.5 million, up from 113 condos that sold the previous week for $97.8 million.

Units sold for an average price of about $624,000, down from $866,000 the prior week. Condos sold for $414 per square foot on average, the same amount as the previous week.

The most expensive sale was for unit 1103 at Apogee in Miami Beach. The unit sold for $7.5 million, or $2,721 per square foot, after 33 days on the Multiple Listing Service. Stacy Robins represented the seller, and Daniel Hechtkopf represented the buyer.

The second most expensive sale of the week was at Continuum on South Beach, also in Miami Beach. Unit 2008 sold for $6.6 million, or $1,953 per square foot, after 415 days on the market. Julian Johnston represented the seller, and Marci Declaris represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Feb. 21 to Feb. 27.

Most expensive
Apogee 1103 | 33 days on market | $7.5M | $2,721 psf | Listing agent: Stacy Robins | Buyer’s agent: Daniel Hechtkopf

Least expensive
Sereno Residences Condo 206 | 299 days on market | $2.5M | $908 psf | Listing agent: Hillary Hertzberg | Buyer’s agent: Oliver Lloyd

Most days on market
Continuum on South Beach 2008 | 415 days on market | $6.6M | $1,953 psf | Listing agent: Julian Johnston | Buyer’s agent: Marci Declaris

Fewest days on market
Apogee 1103 | 33 days on market | $7.5M | $2,721 psf | Listing agent: Stacy Robins | Buyer’s agent: Daniel Hechtkopf





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    miami beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Ed & Jackie Rabin and the Apogee Condos. (Getty, Apogee)
    Hyatt Hotels’ former president sells Apogee condo in South Beach for $8M
    Hyatt Hotels’ former president sells Apogee condo in South Beach for $8M
    Ariella Tolkin and Ryan Tolkin with 4380 North Bay Road (Tolkins via Zoom, Salt Conference)
    Finance honchos shell out $14M for waterfront North Bay Road home
    Finance honchos shell out $14M for waterfront North Bay Road home
    Jean-Louis Deniot and his recently sold Miami house. (Getty, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services)
    Jean-Louis Deniot sells waterfront Miami Beach home for $5M
    Jean-Louis Deniot sells waterfront Miami Beach home for $5M
    Marc Gardner with his new Miami waterfront house. (Bancard, One Sotheby's)
    Putting it on a credit card? North American Bancard CEO buying Miami Beach mansion for $37M: sources
    Putting it on a credit card? North American Bancard CEO buying Miami Beach mansion for $37M: sources
    Steven and Farrel Starker with 114 West San Marino Drive, Miami Beach (Getty, Google Maps)
    Investment banker buys waterfront Venetian Islands teardown for nearly $10M
    Investment banker buys waterfront Venetian Islands teardown for nearly $10M
    A rendering of the Byron Carlyle Cultural Center, Jared Galbut and Keith Menin (Miami Beach City Commission, Google Maps)
    It’s curtains for Galbut family-led proposal to redevelop Byron Carlyle Theater
    It’s curtains for Galbut family-led proposal to redevelop Byron Carlyle Theater
    James Star and The Caribbean at 3737 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach (Photos via Google Maps; Chewy)
    Finance mogul linked to Crown family buys Miami Beach penthouse and cabana for $13M
    Finance mogul linked to Crown family buys Miami Beach penthouse and cabana for $13M
     Matthew Whitman Lazenby with 7825 Atlantic Way (Blue Ocean Photography, iStock)
    Bal Harbour Shops owner upgrades to oceanfront estate in Miami Beach
    Bal Harbour Shops owner upgrades to oceanfront estate in Miami Beach
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.