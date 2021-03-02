Open Menu

Tricor Financial sells Winn-Dixie-anchored Cobblestone Commons near Boynton Beach for $38M

Tenants at the 88K sf retail center also include PetSmart, Club Pilates and Lang Realty

Miami /
Mar.March 02, 2021 01:30 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Cobblestone Commons at 8767 Boynton Beach Boulevard (Google Maps)

Cobblestone Commons at 8767 Boynton Beach Boulevard (Google Maps)

Tricor Financial Corp. sold Cobblestone Commons shopping plaza west of Boynton Beach for $38 million, as the retail market shows signs of a rebound.

Property records show Winter Park-based Tricor, through affiliates Springs Equity and Cobblestone KT, sold the 88,456-square-foot retail center to Cobblestone USA, based in Coral Gables. The buyer borrowed $22.8 million from UBS to finance the purchase.

Cobblestone Commons spans 12 acres at 8767 Boynton Beach Boulevard. Built in 2019, the plaza is anchored by a 24,800-square-foot Winn-Dixie that opened in November. It replaced an Earth Fare, as the organic grocer has liquidated most of its assets following a bankruptcy filing in February 2020.

Other Cobblestone tenants include PetSmart, Club Pilates, Sport Clips Haircuts and Lang Realty.

Tricor, led by Marc Hagle, has built over 10.5 million square feet of commercial real estate and thousands of residential units, according to its website.

Buyer Cobblestone USA is linked to Isidoro Attie Laniado, executive vice president of strategy and finance at Mexico-based Fibra Uno Administracion SA real estate investment trust. Laniado is director of A Group Beach Corp., an affiliate of Cobblestone USA.

Palm Beach County’s retail market started to improve late last year. In the fourth quarter, the average asking rent increased 3 percent to $23 per square foot, and the vacancy rate dropped 0.1 percent to 5.2 percent, compared to the third quarter, according to a Colliers International report.

The county scored some notable investment sales last quarter. In December, London-based Motcomb Estates bought the Tiffany & Co. building on Palm Beach’s Worth Avenue from Fortress Investment Group, Hyde Retail Partners and Kean Development for $26.4 million.

Also in December, Rosemurgy Properties sold a Pompano Beach shopping center for $10 million, and Pebb Enterprises sold a West Palm Beach Tesla dealership for $13 million in October.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
boynton beachpalm beach countyretail market

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Stateland Brown owner-brokers Ayal Frist and Dan Statlander with one of the properties, City National Bank Plaza at 7000 West Palmetto Park (Google Maps)
TJAC Development sells mixed-use portfolio near Boca Raton for $155M
TJAC Development sells mixed-use portfolio near Boca Raton for $155M
An aerial photo of Boca Lago Golf & Country Club (Google Maps, iStock)
Boca Lago Golf & Country Club owner wins approval to build a hotel on the property
Boca Lago Golf & Country Club owner wins approval to build a hotel on the property
Alliance HP founders Richard Previdi and Clay Hamlin III with 7233 Seacrest Boulevard, Lake Worth (Alliance)
Alliance spends $17M on Lake Worth industrial property
Alliance spends $17M on Lake Worth industrial property
(iStock)
South Florida construction starts fall in January
South Florida construction starts fall in January
The Shoppes of Oakland Forest (Rich Commercial Group)
Shopping center in Oakland Park sells for $11M
Shopping center in Oakland Park sells for $11M
Dermot Company's Stephen Benjamin with Seabourn Cove at 3501 North Federal Highway (Linkedin, Google Maps, Seabourn Cove)
Dermot Co. pays $143M for Boynton Beach apartments
Dermot Co. pays $143M for Boynton Beach apartments
(iStock)
South Florida construction starts rise in December, end the year down 25%
South Florida construction starts rise in December, end the year down 25%
BridgeInvest's Alex Horn and Rieber Developments' Bernardo Rieber with a rendering of the project 
Rieber lands $15M loan for Aventura mixed-use project
Rieber lands $15M loan for Aventura mixed-use project
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.