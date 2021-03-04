Open Menu

Trump lists beachfront mansion next to Mar-a-Lago for $49M

Former president listed the property as an asset in a financial disclosure form

Miami /
Mar.March 04, 2021 01:30 PM
TRD Staff
Donald Trump with sons Don Jr. and Eric and 1125 South Ocean Boulevard (Getty, Google Maps/Illustration by Alexis Manrodt for The Real Deal)

Former President Donald Trump is looking to sell a beachfront mansion across the street from his Mar-a-Lago resort for $49 million.

The property previously belonged to his sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, a retired federal judge. She sold the eight-bedroom, 8,270-square-foot mansion at 1125 South Ocean Boulevard in 2018 to a company controlled by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump for $18.5 million.

The former president later listed the property as an asset in financial disclosure statements, according to the Palm Beach Daily News, which first reported the listing.

Barry, 81, is a former judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. In 2004, she paid $11.5 million for the Palm Beach home, which was built in 1956.

Read more

Lawrence Moens of Lawrence A. Moens Associates has the new listing. The two-story beach house comes with a membership to Mar-a-Lago. It was built in 1956 on a nearly half-acre lot.

Trump International Realty listed the home for rent in 2018, asking $100,000, according to the Palm Beach Daily News. It features a pool, library and balcony overlooking the ocean.

Luxury home sales in Palm Beach have soared since the summer. Last month, private equity titan Scott Shleifer paid more than $120 million for an oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach, setting a record for residential sales in Florida and marking one of the most expensive home sales in the U.S.

Moens, a top broker in Palm Beach, represented the seller in that deal. That property was also once part of a larger estate that Donald Trump owned.

Beauty mogul Sydell Miller recently sold a vacant 1.7-acre lot at 1440 South Ocean Boulevard in Palm Beach for $42 million.

[Palm Beach Daily News] — Katherine Kallergis 





