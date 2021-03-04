Waterfront Manalapan mansion sells for $26M

A Manalapan mansion that stretches from the Lake Worth Lagoon to the ocean sold for $26.2 million.

Records show Sarah&Co LLC sold the property at 1560 South Ocean Boulevard to 1560 LLC, a Delaware corporation.The seller has been tied to Dagmar Grossmann of Prague, who co-founded Grossman Jet Service with billionaire oil magnate and co-founder of Czech investment group KKCG Karel Komarek. Jiří Radoch, CEO of KKCG, manages the LLC that sold the property.

The 1.4-acre Manalapan estate includes an 11,197-square-foot, three-story home, an oceanfront cabana, and a boat lift and dock. It connects to the oceanfront through a tunnel across South Ocean Boulevard. The property has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and three half-baths.

The seller paid $16.4 million for the property in 2013 and renovated it throughout the years. It was built in 2011.

It hit the market in December for $27.5 million with John O. Pickett III and Cathy Casella of Brown Harris Stevens. Chris Leavitt of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.

Oceanfront mansions in Manalapan come with a hefty price tag. Just last month, the property at 1040 South Ocean Boulevard sold for $25.8 million and in July, the estate at 640 South Ocean Boulevard traded hands for $36 million.

Georgian venture capitalist George Bachiashvili sold the beachfront lot at 980 South Ocean Boulevard for $17 million in December.