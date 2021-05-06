Open Menu

Converting to cash: Payday lender flips his waterfront Palm Beach home for $42M

He bought the house for $26.1M in January

Miami /
May.May 06, 2021 05:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
W. Allan Jones and 320 Island Road, Palm Beach (Wikipedia Commons, Google Maps)

Payday lender W. Allan Jones flipped his waterfront home in Palm Beach for $41.7 million, four months after buying it for $26.1 million.

Jones Lakeland LLC, a Tennessee company headed by Jones, sold the property at 320 Island Road to PB Island Dreams LLC, a Delaware corporation. The buying entity is in care of New York-based law firm Kleinberg, Kaplan, Wolff & Cohen.

Jones is the founder and CEO of Check it Into Cash, a national short-term lending company he founded in Cleveland, Tennessee in 1993. Check it Into Cash has over 650 stores nationwide, according to its website.

In January, Jones purchased the home from a member of the Berwind family for $26.1 million. The initial asking price in 2019 was $37.5 million.

Jones listed it in February with Suzanne Frisbie of Premier Estate Properties with an asking price of $45 million. Trapani-Frisbie could not be reached for comment.

Records show the 7,526-square-foot house has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. The property also features a gym, five-car garage, a pool and 232 feet of intracoastal frontage with a dock and boat lift, according to the listing.

Before flipping this Palm Beach home, Jones sold a 5,826-square-foot house, also in Palm Beach, for $26.7 million.

Palm Beach has been extremely active this year. Last month, spec homebuilder Todd Michael Glaser bought a home to renovate for $16.4 million, and a Mexican construction entrepreneur sold a mansion for $23 million.





