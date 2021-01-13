Open Menu

Payday lender CEO buys Palm Beach house for $26M

James Berwind listed the property for $37.5 in 2019

Miami /
Jan.January 13, 2021 11:30 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
320 Island Road, Palm Beach (Google Maps)

320 Island Road, Palm Beach (Google Maps)

A member of the Berwind family sold his lakefront Palm Beach estate at a big discount off its original listing price in 2019.

Records show James D. Berwind sold the home at 320 Island Road to Jones Lakeland LLC for $26.1 million.

The buyer, Jones Lakeland LLC, managed by W. Allan Jones, just sold his Palm Beach home for $27 million. Jones is founder and CEO of Check it Into Cash, a company that provides payday advances to walk-in customers. Jones founded the company in Cleveland, Tennessee in 1993. According to his website, it’s the third-largest payday lending company in the nation.

Berwind, an environmental architect and animal-rights activist, is the son of the late Charles Graham Berwind Jr., the former leader of the Berwind Group. The company was historically involved in the coal industry and later became an investment management firm.

Property records show Berwind bought the property for $9.7 million in 2012. He and his partner, real estate agent Kevin Clark, built the existing home in 2014. The two listed the house in 2019 for $37.5 million. The asking price dropped to $32.5 million in December.

Condon Cris with Sotheby’s International Realty listed the 7,526-square-foot house, while Suzanne Trapani-Frisbie of Premier Estate Properties brought the buyer.

Berwind’s two-story home has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, two half-bathrooms, a gym and a garage with room for five cars, according to the listing. Outside, the home has an infinity pool that overlooks 232 feet of water frontage with views of the Everglades Club golf course.

Other recent sales in Palm Beach include jewelry designer Judith Ripka selling her home for $12.7 million, and a real estate investor selling his waterfront house for $18.4 million. This month, a spec mansion in Palm Beach went on the market asking for $140 million in a record-setting listing.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Palm Beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    W. Allan Jones & 326 Via Linda, Palm Beach (Wikimedia Commons, Google Maps)

    Cash king sells waterfront Palm Beach home for $27M

    Cash king sells waterfront Palm Beach home for $27M
    535 North County Road (Palm Beach Property Appraiser)

    Oceanfront Palm Beach spec mansion hits the market, asking record $140M

    Oceanfront Palm Beach spec mansion hits the market, asking record $140M
    Judith Ripka Berk and Ronald Berk with 273 Tangier Avenue, Palm Beach (Getty, Google Maps, iStock)

    Must be a gem: Luxury jewelry designer Judith Ripka sells Palm Beach home for $13M

    Must be a gem: Luxury jewelry designer Judith Ripka sells Palm Beach home for $13M
    President Donald Trump with Melania Trump and Mar-a-Lago (Getty)

    Florida representative wants Mar-a-Lago shut down following maskless NYE party

    Florida representative wants Mar-a-Lago shut down following maskless NYE party
    Eduard de Guardiola with 235 Via Vizcaya (Vista Realty, Premier Estate Properties/Realtor)

    Atlanta real estate investor sells waterfront Palm Beach house for $18M

    Atlanta real estate investor sells waterfront Palm Beach house for $18M
    From left: 300 North Lake Way, 1095 North Ocean Boulevard and 8 South Lake Trail (Google Maps)

    South Florida’s biggest residential sales of 2020

    South Florida’s biggest residential sales of 2020
    Kathleen DuRoss Ford and 300 North Lake Way (Getty, Google Maps)

    Kate Ford’s Palm Beach estate sells for $55M

    Kate Ford’s Palm Beach estate sells for $55M
    The Palm Beach Tiffany & Co. building sold for over $26M. (Getty)

    Fortress, partners sell Tiffany & Co. building on Worth Avenue for $26M

    Fortress, partners sell Tiffany & Co. building on Worth Avenue for $26M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.