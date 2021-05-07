A top Miami Beach broker scooped up a waterfront Venetian Islands home next to hers for $9 million.

Property records show Dora Puig, broker and owner of Luxe Living Realty, purchased the property at 300 West Rivo Alto Drive through a trust in her name. The sellers were Mark Pickard and Kristina Brennan Pickard, who had owned the home since 2006.

Property records show Puig owns the double lot next door at 308 West Rivo Alto Drive, giving her control of a total of 0.8 acres, or 36,750 square feet of land.

The Rivo Alto island property she just purchased includes a five-bedroom, four-bathroom house on a nearly 0.4-acre lot. The two-story, 6,095-square-foot home was built in 1938 and was expanded throughout the years. It includes a pool and dock.

Puig, who declined to comment, represented herself and the sellers, according to Realtor.com.

The house previously sold in 2006 for $4.6 million.

Sales of luxury homes, especially on the waterfront, have skyrocketed since last year, leading to a huge drop in inventory. There are just over 320 homes on the market in Miami Beach, including 120 on the waterfront, according to Realtor.com.

On the Venetian Islands, recent deals include the $6.1 million sale of the home built in 1950 at 1335 North Venetian Way, the $13.5 million sale of the house next door at 1337 North Venetian Way, and the $25 million sale of 33 East Dilido Drive.