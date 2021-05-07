Open Menu

Dora Puig buys waterfront Venetian Islands home next door to hers

Luxe Living Realty owner paid $9M for the two-story house

Miami /
May.May 07, 2021 02:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Dora Puig with the Venetian Islands home (Google Maps)

Dora Puig with the Venetian Islands home (Google Maps)

A top Miami Beach broker scooped up a waterfront Venetian Islands home next to hers for $9 million.

Property records show Dora Puig, broker and owner of Luxe Living Realty, purchased the property at 300 West Rivo Alto Drive through a trust in her name. The sellers were Mark Pickard and Kristina Brennan Pickard, who had owned the home since 2006.

Property records show Puig owns the double lot next door at 308 West Rivo Alto Drive, giving her control of a total of 0.8 acres, or 36,750 square feet of land.

The Rivo Alto island property she just purchased includes a five-bedroom, four-bathroom house on a nearly 0.4-acre lot. The two-story, 6,095-square-foot home was built in 1938 and was expanded throughout the years. It includes a pool and dock.

Puig, who declined to comment, represented herself and the sellers, according to Realtor.com.

The house previously sold in 2006 for $4.6 million.

Sales of luxury homes, especially on the waterfront, have skyrocketed since last year, leading to a huge drop in inventory. There are just over 320 homes on the market in Miami Beach, including 120 on the waterfront, according to Realtor.com.

On the Venetian Islands, recent deals include the $6.1 million sale of the home built in 1950 at 1335 North Venetian Way, the $13.5 million sale of the house next door at 1337 North Venetian Way, and the $25 million sale of 33 East Dilido Drive.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    dora puighome salesmiami beachvenetian islands

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Arnaud Karsenti and 5485 Hammock Drive, Coral Gables (Google Maps)
    Arnaud Karsenti sells lakefront Coral Gables home for $9M
    Arnaud Karsenti sells lakefront Coral Gables home for $9M
    Orhan Kilic and 1101 North Venetian Drive. (Kilic Seafood, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services)
    Turkish aquaculture magnate sells his waterfront Venetian Islands teardown for $6M
    Turkish aquaculture magnate sells his waterfront Venetian Islands teardown for $6M
    Eddie Irvine and his Hibiscus Island home. (Getty, Compass)
    Eddie Irvine drops $11M for waterfront Hibiscus Island home, plans renovation
    Eddie Irvine drops $11M for waterfront Hibiscus Island home, plans renovation
    Setai Miami Beach and owners Joe, Ralph and Avi Nakash. (Setai)
    Setai Miami Beach bans unwelcome hotel guest from using amenities: lawsuit
    Setai Miami Beach bans unwelcome hotel guest from using amenities: lawsuit
    Victor Oladipo joined the Miami Heat earlier this year. (Getty)
    Miami Heat’s Victor Oladipo buys non-waterfront Miami Beach spec home for $8M
    Miami Heat’s Victor Oladipo buys non-waterfront Miami Beach spec home for $8M
    W. Allan Jones and 320 Island Road, Palm Beach (Wikipedia Commons, Google Maps)
    Converting to cash: Payday lender flips his waterfront Palm Beach home for $42M
    Converting to cash: Payday lender flips his waterfront Palm Beach home for $42M
    Myles Chefetz and 5780 LaGorce Drive (Douglas Elliman, Facebook)
    Prime 112 owner Myles Chefetz pays $5M for non-waterfront Miami Beach spec home
    Prime 112 owner Myles Chefetz pays $5M for non-waterfront Miami Beach spec home
    Kevin Flaherty and 1337 North Venetian Way in Miami Beach (Google Maps, Morgan Stanley)
    Morgan Stanley portfolio manager sells waterfront Venetian Islands home
    Morgan Stanley portfolio manager sells waterfront Venetian Islands home
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.