Fortress Investment Group bought the Sonata assisted living facility in Coconut Creek for $11.9 million.

The New York-based global investment manager bought the 94-unit, three-building property at 4175 West Sample Road from Denver-based Healthpeak Properties, according to a deed.

Healthpeak, a real estate investment trust led by Thomas Herzog, bought Sonata in 2007 from Orlando-based CNL Financial Group, records show. The price is unknown because a deed was not recorded.

Sonata was built in 1999 on 6.6 acres, according to property records.

It’s an assisted living and memory care center with 24-hour on-site nurses, according to its website. Amenities include a hair salon, spa, art studio, library, theater and game room.

Fortress Investment, led by Wesley Edens and Peter Briger, is a global investment manager with $52.7 billion in assets under management as of December, according to its website.

Fortress owns Miami-based Florida East Coast Industries, parent company to the Brightline passenger train and developer of the three South Florida stations. Its other South Florida real estate investments include its $66.4 million purchase of the SuperValu distribution center in Pompano Beach in 2018.

South Florida has scored several senior living and assisted living center sales in recent months. In March, Midtown Al Propco, led by Moshe Soskin and Joseph Hirsch, bought Midtown Manor in Hollywood for $9.7 million.

New facilities also are on the rise, as Royal Senior Care scored a $42 million construction loan in March for its 200-unit center near Jackson South Medical Center in south Miami-Dade County.