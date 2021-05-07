Open Menu

Fortress Investment buys Coconut Creek assisted living facility for $12M

94-unit, three-building center was built in 1999

Miami /
May.May 07, 2021 11:30 AM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Fortress execs Wesley Edens and Peter Briger with Sonata at 4175 West Sample Road (Getty, Sonata, Google Maps)

Fortress execs Wesley Edens and Peter Briger with Sonata at 4175 West Sample Road (Getty, Sonata, Google Maps)

Fortress Investment Group bought the Sonata assisted living facility in Coconut Creek for $11.9 million.

The New York-based global investment manager bought the 94-unit, three-building property at 4175 West Sample Road from Denver-based Healthpeak Properties, according to a deed.

Healthpeak, a real estate investment trust led by Thomas Herzog, bought Sonata in 2007 from Orlando-based CNL Financial Group, records show. The price is unknown because a deed was not recorded.

Sonata was built in 1999 on 6.6 acres, according to property records.

It’s an assisted living and memory care center with 24-hour on-site nurses, according to its website. Amenities include a hair salon, spa, art studio, library, theater and game room.

Fortress Investment, led by Wesley Edens and Peter Briger, is a global investment manager with $52.7 billion in assets under management as of December, according to its website.

Fortress owns Miami-based Florida East Coast Industries, parent company to the Brightline passenger train and developer of the three South Florida stations. Its other South Florida real estate investments include its $66.4 million purchase of the SuperValu distribution center in Pompano Beach in 2018.

South Florida has scored several senior living and assisted living center sales in recent months. In March, Midtown Al Propco, led by Moshe Soskin and Joseph Hirsch, bought Midtown Manor in Hollywood for $9.7 million.

New facilities also are on the rise, as Royal Senior Care scored a $42 million construction loan in March for its 200-unit center near Jackson South Medical Center in south Miami-Dade County.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    assisted livingCoconut CreekFortress Investment GroupSenior Housingsenior living

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Coconut Creek Apartment Homes at 3621 Hillsboro Boulevard in Coconut Creek with Nuveen CEO Jose Minaya and Bar Invest CEO Jacques Barbera (Google Maps, Nuveen. Bar Invest)
    Nuveen buys Coconut Creek multifamily complex for $47M
    Nuveen buys Coconut Creek multifamily complex for $47M
    Renderings of the Pembroke Tower project (Forum Architecture)
    Developer wins approval for senior affordable housing project in Pembroke Pines
    Developer wins approval for senior affordable housing project in Pembroke Pines
    Royal Senior Care CEO Avi Bittan and managing director Sean Kanov with the site at 152nd Street and 97th Avenue (Google Maps)
    Royal Senior Care scores $42M construction loan for south Miami-Dade project
    Royal Senior Care scores $42M construction loan for south Miami-Dade project
    Midtown Manor at 2001 Polk Street (Google Maps)
    PrivCap sells assisted living facility in Hollywood for $10M
    PrivCap sells assisted living facility in Hollywood for $10M
    BridgeInvest's Alex Horn and Rieber Developments' Bernardo Rieber with a rendering of the project 
    Rieber lands $15M loan for Aventura mixed-use project
    Rieber lands $15M loan for Aventura mixed-use project
    Elliott Mandelbaum with 7900 Venture Center Way in Boynton Beach and 600 Business Park Way in Royal Palm Beach (Linkedin, Google Maps)
    Eagle Arc buys South Florida nursing facilities for $36M
    Eagle Arc buys South Florida nursing facilities for $36M
    1396 Northwest 36th Street with Integra's Paulo Tavares de Melo and EHDOC's Melanie Ribeiro (Photos via Getty; LinkedIn)
    Integra, partner move forward with $58M senior housing project in Allapattah
    Integra, partner move forward with $58M senior housing project in Allapattah
    Bent Philipson and 1235 Northeast 135th Street (Linked, Google Maps)Bent Philipson and 1235 Northeast 135th Street (Linked, Google Maps)
    Healthcare magnate spends $24M on sixth South Florida nursing home
    Healthcare magnate spends $24M on sixth South Florida nursing home
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.