A Turkish aquaculture magnate sold a waterfront Venetian Islands home for $6.3 million.

Records show Orhan Kilic sold 1101 North Venetian Drive in Miami Beach to 1101 N Venetian Drive LLC, a Delaware corporation. The buying entity’s address is that of Woodland Hills, California-based Boulevard Management, which provides financial management services to entertainers, athletes, and high-net worth individuals, according to its website.

Kilic is chairman of Kilic Holding, a fishery based in Turkey. The company exports fish to more than 63 countries, according to its LinkedIn page. It is the world’s largest seller of sea bream and sea bass, according to Gokhan Derin with Derin Realty, who represented Kilic in the sale.

Derin said the buyer plans to tear down the house and build a new home on the 11,250-square-foot lot.

Susy Dunand of One Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer. Dunand could not be reached for comment.

According to property records, Kilic bought the home in 2015 for $4.9 million. The property was listed in 2017 for $7 million and was most recently asking $6.5 million in March 2020.

Built in 1957, the 4,223-square-foot home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms, according to property records. The property also has a pool and 75 feet of water frontage with a dock and jet ski lift.

Miami Beach’s Venetian Islands have attracted major sales recently. Among them, broker Dora Puig bought a waterfront home next to hers for $9 million, a Morgan Stanley portfolio manager sold his waterfront home for $13.5 million, and Eddie Irvine sold a spec home for $17.1 million.