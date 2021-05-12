An entity tied to the owner of a real estate brokerage sold a waterfront spec home in Fort Lauderdale’s Las Olas Isles for $5.2 million.

Records show 510 Lido Drive LLC sold the house at 441 San Marco Drive in Fort Lauderdale to Christopher Brothers.

The selling entity is managed by Igor Generalov and Lyudmila Gorlova. Generalov is the CEO of Sunny Isles Beach-based Global Realty Partners. According to his Linkedin page, Generalov founded the company in 2003 and is the broker-owner.

Brothers is executive managing director of New York-based investment banking and wealth management firm Merchant Capital. He has raised over $800 million in private finance, according to the firm’s website.

Broward County property records show Brothers and his wife, Grace, borrowed $4.1 million from CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, to finance the purchase.

Generalov and Gorlova bought the property for $1.3 million in 2014, records show. At the end of that year, Gorlova filed to have the house on the site demolished. In 2015, construction began on the existing home. Records show it was completed in 2019.

According to Compass, the property was first listed in 2015 with an asking price of $5 million. After many price changes, the most recent ask was $5.5 million in December.

Tim Elmes of Compass listed the home, and Chad Carroll, of the same brokerage, brought the buyer, according to Addison Ruff, an agent with The Elmes Group. Carroll could not be reached for comment.

The 5,692-square-foot house has seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. The Las Olas Isles property also features 2,000 square feet of outdoor area and 100 feet of water frontage with a dock, according to the listing.

Last year in Las Olas Isles, a waterfront mansion sold for $6.2 million.

In 2019, a used-car dealer spent $17.4 million at auction for a waterfront mansion, and in 2017 a mansion in Las Olas Isles sold for $19 million.