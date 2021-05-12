Open Menu

Owner of real estate brokerage sells waterfront Fort Lauderdale home for $5M

Seller built the spec home in 2019

Miami /
May.May 12, 2021 11:30 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Christopher Brothers and 441 San Marco Drive in Fort Lauderdale (Maxim Group, Paterson Project Management)

Christopher Brothers and 441 San Marco Drive in Fort Lauderdale (Maxim Group, Paterson Project Management)

An entity tied to the owner of a real estate brokerage sold a waterfront spec home in Fort Lauderdale’s Las Olas Isles for $5.2 million.

Records show 510 Lido Drive LLC sold the house at 441 San Marco Drive in Fort Lauderdale to Christopher Brothers.

The selling entity is managed by Igor Generalov and Lyudmila Gorlova. Generalov is the CEO of Sunny Isles Beach-based Global Realty Partners. According to his Linkedin page, Generalov founded the company in 2003 and is the broker-owner.

Brothers is executive managing director of New York-based investment banking and wealth management firm Merchant Capital. He has raised over $800 million in private finance, according to the firm’s website.

Broward County property records show Brothers and his wife, Grace, borrowed $4.1 million from CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, to finance the purchase.

Generalov and Gorlova bought the property for $1.3 million in 2014, records show. At the end of that year, Gorlova filed to have the house on the site demolished. In 2015, construction began on the existing home. Records show it was completed in 2019.

According to Compass, the property was first listed in 2015 with an asking price of $5 million. After many price changes, the most recent ask was $5.5 million in December.

Tim Elmes of Compass listed the home, and Chad Carroll, of the same brokerage, brought the buyer, according to Addison Ruff, an agent with The Elmes Group. Carroll could not be reached for comment.

The 5,692-square-foot house has seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. The Las Olas Isles property also features 2,000 square feet of outdoor area and 100 feet of water frontage with a dock, according to the listing.

Last year in Las Olas Isles, a waterfront mansion sold for $6.2 million.

In 2019, a used-car dealer spent $17.4 million at auction for a waterfront mansion, and in 2017 a mansion in Las Olas Isles sold for $19 million.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    brokeragesbroward countyFort Lauderdalehome saleslas olas isles

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (iStock)
    South Florida resi sales, prices jump in the first quarter
    South Florida resi sales, prices jump in the first quarter
    Gregory L. Clayman and 4750 Sanctuary Lane, Boca Raton (Linkedin, Google Maps)
    Video chat firm president buys waterfront Boca Raton home
    Video chat firm president buys waterfront Boca Raton home
    Thomas Moorehead and Mario Longhi with the Pinecrest home (Getty, David Hernandez/ Rews Miami for ONE Sotheby’s)
    Setting the bar: Luxury car dealer pays record price for Pinecrest home
    Setting the bar: Luxury car dealer pays record price for Pinecrest home
    Andres Isaias and Alejandro Diaz-Bazan with 6385 Pinetree Drive Circle, Miami Beach (Google Maps)
    Andian Group buys waterfront Miami Beach estate for $19M
    Andian Group buys waterfront Miami Beach estate for $19M
    Dave Portnoy with the Morningside home (Getty, 5811 North Bayshore Drive/Dora Puig)
    Barstool Sports founder revealed as buyer of record $14M waterfront home in Miami’s Morningside
    Barstool Sports founder revealed as buyer of record $14M waterfront home in Miami’s Morningside
    Banyan Street Capital CEO Rudy Prio Touzet and KBS CEO Charles Schreiber Jr. with Weston Corporate Center (KBS)
    Banyan Street Capital buys Weston office complex for $52M
    Banyan Street Capital buys Weston office complex for $52M
    830 Brickell and 401 E Las Olas Blvd (Google Maps)
    Lease roundup: Thoma Bravo signs major lease in Brickell & more
    Lease roundup: Thoma Bravo signs major lease in Brickell & more
    Arnaud Karsenti and 5485 Hammock Drive, Coral Gables (Google Maps)
    Arnaud Karsenti sells lakefront Coral Gables home for $9M
    Arnaud Karsenti sells lakefront Coral Gables home for $9M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.