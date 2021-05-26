Open Menu

Houston Texans’ billionaire owner sells Palm Beach co-op for $5M

Seller bought the unit for $3.5M in 2008

Miami /
May.May 26, 2021 04:25 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Janice McNair and 425 Worth Avenue. (Getty, Compass)

Janice McNair and 425 Worth Avenue. (Getty, Compass)

Janice McNair, billionaire owner of the Houston Texans, sold her waterfront Palm Beach co-op for $5.3 million.

Records show McNair, as trustee of The RCM/JSM Trust, sold the unit at 425 Worth Avenue to Mary Kniffin Snyder.

McNair is co-founder and senior chair of the Houston Texans, according to the National Football League team’s website. She is the widow of Robert McNair, who made his fortune by selling Cogen Technologies to Enron for $1.5 billion in 1999.

Janice McNair inherited his 80 percent stake in the team in 2018, following his death. Her net worth is $4.1 billion, according to Forbes.

Robert McNair, as trustee of the same trust, purchased the 2,762-square-foot unit for $3.5 million in 2008, records show. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The unit was listed in March 2019 for $5.6 million. The most recent asking price was $5.3 million in March of this year. Linda Olsson of Linda R. Olsson Inc. represented the seller, and Grace Brown of Brown Harris Stevens represented the buyer.

The Palm Beach building, called Villas, was built in 1971.

Palm Beach has been a popular destination for major real estate deals. Just this month, a Palm Beach estate sold for $95 million, billionaire James Dinan bought a spec mansion for $49 million, and developer Todd Michael Glaser spent $23.8 million on a lakefront home.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    CondosPalm Beachpalm beach county

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Ruediger “Rudy” Adolf and 13664 Quarter Horse Trail, Wellington (Wikipedia/Focus Financial, Google Maps, iStock)
    Ponying up: Wealth management magnate pays $14M for Wellington equestrian estate
    Ponying up: Wealth management magnate pays $14M for Wellington equestrian estate
    Axonic's Jonathan Shechtman and Breezes at Palm-Aire (Berkadia)
    Axonic Properties buys Pompano Beach condos in $25M bulk purchase
    Axonic Properties buys Pompano Beach condos in $25M bulk purchase
    Sam Herzberg and Bal Harbour Condo. (Getty, Bal Harbour)
    Real estate investor Sam Herzberg buys oceanfront Bal Harbour condo for $7M
    Real estate investor Sam Herzberg buys oceanfront Bal Harbour condo for $7M
    Manny D. Medina and Oceanside at Fisher Island (Google Maps)
    Manny Medina sells his Fisher Island condo for $16M
    Manny Medina sells his Fisher Island condo for $16M
    Mast Capital's Camilo Miguel Jr. and Rockpoint Group's Keith Gelb. (Getty, Mast Capital)
    Mast Capital brings on JV partner Rockpoint to develop Miami Beach condo project
    Mast Capital brings on JV partner Rockpoint to develop Miami Beach condo project
    Miami-Dade condo sales map and Continuum on South Beach (Google Maps, Wikipedia)
    Weekly condo sales rise in Miami-Dade, dollar volume stays flat
    Weekly condo sales rise in Miami-Dade, dollar volume stays flat
    (iStock)
    South Florida residential sales volume totaled $8B in April
    South Florida residential sales volume totaled $8B in April
    CityPlace Tower and Related Companies founder Stephen Ross (Related, Getty)
    Related Companies buys West Palm Beach office tower for $175M
    Related Companies buys West Palm Beach office tower for $175M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.