German TV personality buys waterfront Key Biscayne home for $15M

Seller built the home in 2014

Miami /
May.May 27, 2021 03:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Alexandra Klim-Wiren and her Key Biscayne home. (Compass, Getty)

A German TV personality purchased a waterfront home in Key Biscayne for $14.9 million.

Records show Mawk Property LLC bought the house at 260 Harbor Drive from Liero S.A., a Panamanian corporation. Maria del Carmen Dominguez-Macaya signed as sole shareholder on behalf of the selling entity.

The buyer’s entity is managed by Alexandra Klim-Wiren and Carl M. Wiren. Klim-Wiren is a German television personality, producer, model and actress, according to her website. She has producer credits for films including “All Roads Lead to Rome” and “Black Butterfly,” according to IMDb.

The seller bought the property in 2011 for $6.2 million, records show. The Panamanian corporation constructed the existing two-story home on the nearly half-acre lot starting in 2012. The house was finished in 2014.

The 7,967-square-foot home was listed in 2016 for $16.4 million. The most recent asking price was $14.9 million in July 2020.

Brigitte de Langeron with Fortune International Realty represented the seller, and David De Leon of Compass represented the buyer.

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom home features an elevator, three-car garage, and 2,306 square feet of terrace and porch space, according to the listing.

Other recent sales in Key Biscayne include a penthouse at Oceana Key Biscayne selling for $18 million, a Venezuelan oil tycoon selling a waterfront mansion for $17.4 million, and a Brazilian family selling a waterfront mansion for $13 million.





