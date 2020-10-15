A wealthy Brazilian family sold a waterfront Key Biscayne mansion to West End Advisors for $13 million, The Real Deal has learned.

Records show Hallow Holdings, managed by British Virgin Islands company POA Management LTD, sold the home at 460 North Mashta Drive to West End Advisors LLC, a trustee of the Monta I.V. trust.

POA Management LTD lists Christiane Possa Marroni as its director. Marroni is the legal director and compliance officer at Grupo Gerdau Empreendimentos Ltda in Porto Alegre, Brazil, according to her LinkedIn.

David Siddons of Douglas Elliman represented the seller, which he described as a “very wealthy” Brazilian family, but declined to identify them. Philippe Neumann of Fortune International Realty represented the buyer, but declined to provide an identity.

The 10,875-square-foot mansion hit the market in 2019 at $19.5 million and then dropped to $15.5 in July, according to Realtor.com.

The seller bought the home in 2007 for $7 million, according to records. The seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion was originally built in 1971, but was rebuilt in 2015. The mansion, which sits on 0.8 acres, has 200 feet of water frontage, two boat docks, a four-car garage and a pool.

Other recent Key Biscayne sales include a founding partner of Platinum Equity selling his Key Biscayne waterfront mansion for $15.5 million, a cryptocurrency exec selling his oceanfront condo for $5.8 million and the former CEO of Burger King selling his waterfront property for $8.2 million.