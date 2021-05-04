Alan Viergutz, the president of a Venezuelan oil company, sold a waterfront mansion in Key Biscayne for $17.4 million.

Records show Viergutz, who also goes by “Alain,” sold the home at 500 South Mashta Drive to Patrick C. Emans as trustee of The 500 South Mashta Land Trust. Emans is a partner at Miami-based law firm Holland & Knight LLP.

Viergutz is president of Grupo Centec, an organization that provides sales and service to the petroleum industry, according to The Latin American Herald Tribune. He was formerly president of the Venezuelan Oil Chamber.

Viergutz purchased the half-acre property, as Mijo KB Investments LLC, in 2009 for $6.6 million, records show. He changed ownership to himself in 2013. In 2012 the Florida corporation filed a notice of commencement to start construction on a new home, according to property records. It was finished in 2014.

The property was first listed in 2011 asking $9 million, before the new home was built. In 2016, the 10,820-square-foot mansion was listed for $22 million. It was most recently asking $19.3 million in February.

Lucia Marin with One Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller, and Julieta Casanas Pitte of Cervera Real Estate represented the buyer.

Property records show Miami-based construction management firm CDC Builders built the house. It has six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, and also features an elevator, gym, four-car garage and a dock with 138 feet of water frontage, according to the listing.

