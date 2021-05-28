The founder of a Pennsylvania-based commercial brokerage bought a penthouse at Two Park Grove in Coconut Grove for $10 million, in an off-market deal.

Daniel J. Hughes, and his wife, Beth Ann, purchased unit UPH-A from the developers, Jorge Pérez’s Related Group and David Martin’s Terra, records show. It is the last remaining developer unit in the condo tower, according to a source.

Daniel Hughes is founder and principal of Metro Commercial, a retail commercial brokerage with offices in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Metro Commercial represents over 430 properties totaling over 32 million square feet, according to its website.

Property records show the Hugheses also own a waterfront, six-bedroom mansion in Coral Gables, which they bought for $10.4 million in 2018.

Annie Delarosa with Douglas Elliman represented the seller in the Two Park Grove deal, and Jessica Adams of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer. The unit sold for $1,368 per square foot.

The five-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bathroom penthouse spans 7,311 square feet, and has multiple balconies and a private rooftop deck with a pool.

Two Park Grove, a 23-story building at 2821 South Bayshore Drive in Miami, was completed in 2018. It is one of three towers at Park Grove, a 271-unit condominium complex developed by The Related Group and Terra. Architects Rem Koolhaas and OMA, in collaboration with Arquitectonica, designed the buildings and grounds, and interiors were designed by Meyer Davis Studio.

In February, Related Group’s founder and CEO, Pérez, and his wife Darlene, purchased an upper penthouse at One Park Grove for $7.4 million.