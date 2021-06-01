UPDATED, June 1, 12:45 p.m.: Nick Woodhouse, president of Authentic Brands Group, purchased a condo at Turnberry Ocean Club in Sunny Isles Beach for $5.2 million.

Records show Woodhouse and his wife, Jocelyne, bought the unit at 18501 Collins Avenue from the developer, Beach Club Acquisition LLC.

Nick Woodhouse is president and chief marketing officer of New York-based brand development, marketing and entertainment company Authentic Brands Group. He’s held the position since 2012, according to his Linkedin page. The company’s portfolio includes brands like Barneys New York, Brooks Brothers, Forever 21 and Nautica, according to its website.

Jeffrey Soffer’s Fontainebleau Development developed the 54-story condominium tower. The oceanfront building has 154 units, ranging 2,750 square feet to 10,000 square feet, with three-, four-, five- and six-bedroom floor plans. Amenities on six floors include a sky club with two swimming pools and two spas, a fitness floor and a dining level.

Compass agent Heather McDonough Domi represented the seller. The unit sold for about $1,600 per square foot.

The 3,252-square-foot unit has four bedrooms, five bathrooms and one half-bath.

Turnberry Ocean Club was completed last year after at least five years of construction. Closings began in October.

In May, the co-owner of Chrome Hearts bought a condo for $6.5 million; and in December, an Argentine politico purchased two units for $12 million.

Correction: An earlier version of this story included incorrect unit details and listing information.