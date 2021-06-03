The former CEO of Rinker Group sold his waterfront Fort Lauderdale home for $6.8 million, The Real Deal has learned.

David V. Clarke sold the house at 1601 Southeast 8th Street to J. Frank Barefield Jr, according to a source familiar with the sale.

Barefield is the owner of Birmingham, Alabama-based real estate company Abbey Residential.

Clarke was formerly the CEO of building products company Rinker Group until CEMEX acquired it in 2007, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

Records show Clarke and his wife, Jeannie, purchased the home for $6.7 million in 2007. The house was first listed for $6.9 million in 2018. After price changes, it was most recently listed for $6.9 million again in May.

Jill Johns with One Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller, and Jim Morlock of Fidelity Real Estate represented the buyer.

The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home has a library, two living rooms and a pool. Built in 2002, the 6,826-square-foot waterfront house has 300 feet of water frontage with a concrete and floating deck, according to the listing.

This year in Fort Lauderdale, the owner of a real estate brokerage sold a waterfront spec home for $5.2 million, a hotelier sold a mansion for $23 million, and the founder of a real estate data firm bought a house for $5.3 million.