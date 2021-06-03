Open Menu

Pizza oven included: Graspa Group restaurateur sells waterfront Miami Beach home

Restaurateur of Salumeria 104 and Spris listed the house for $6M in August

Miami /
Jun.June 03, 2021 11:30 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Graziano Sbroggio with 3427 Meridian Avenue (Linkedin, Google Maps)

Graziano Sbroggio with 3427 Meridian Avenue (Linkedin, Google Maps)

Miami restaurateur Graziano Sbroggio sold his waterfront Miami Beach home for $5.2 million.

Sbroggio and his wife, Silvia Cadamuro, sold the seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom house at 3427 North Meridian Avenue to Erez Maman, founder of Cortex Beauty, records show. Sbroggio owns Graspa Group, the Miami-based restaurant management company of Spris, Salumeria 104, Segafredo Cafe, Esotico Miami and Sottosale.

The buyer founded Cortex Beauty in 2005 in Pompano Beach. The hair and beauty products company owns a number of brands including Belleza and Be Professional.

The 5,132-square-foot Miami Beach home, built in 2014, features a fireplace, wine cellar, terraces, and an outdoor dining space with a summer kitchen and pizza oven, according to the listing. Julian Johnston of the Corcoran Group represented the buyer and seller.

Sbroggio paid $782,500 for the 10,290-square-foot lot in 2011. The property, north of the Miami Beach Golf Club on the Biscayne Waterway, includes a heated pool, Ipe deck, new boat lift, 70 feet of water frontage and a rooftop entertaining deck.

It hit the market in August for $6 million. The house is south of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach. Lionheart Capital sold the land for the second phase of that project in January to New York-based GFI.

Recent home sales in Miami Beach include the $13 million sale of a waterfront Sunset Islands house to Richard Tester, founding member and co-CEO of Redzone Production Systems; and the $37.5 million sale of an oceanfront Altos Del Mar home to Victor Ciardelli, president and CEO of Chicago-based Guaranteed Rate.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    miami beachrestaurants

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union with 5980 North Bay Road. (Getty, Brett Harris Homes)
    Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union sell waterfront Miami Beach estate for $22M
    Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union sell waterfront Miami Beach estate for $22M
    (Google Maps, Arte Surfside)
    Weekly condo sales flat while sales volume falls in last week of May
    Weekly condo sales flat while sales volume falls in last week of May
    Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and their Miami Beach property. (Getty, Corcoran)
    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are renting a Miami Beach mansion
    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are renting a Miami Beach mansion
    (Getty, iStock)
    Penthouse anyone?: Caroline Wozniacki, David Lee upgrade at Palazzo Del Sol
    Penthouse anyone?: Caroline Wozniacki, David Lee upgrade at Palazzo Del Sol
    Gregory Galy of Mila restaurant with the Riverfront property. (Google Maps, LinkedIn via Galy)
    Mila Group, partners plan hotel and restaurants on Miami River site
    Mila Group, partners plan hotel and restaurants on Miami River site
    Jamie LeFrak and Ronny Finvarb  with 1006 and 1022 Bay Drive in Miami Beach (Google Maps, Getty/Patrick McMullan)
    LeFrak buys Normandy Isle apartments in Miami Beach for $25M
    LeFrak buys Normandy Isle apartments in Miami Beach for $25M
    Michael Dell and Major Food Group heads (from left) Rich Torrisi, Jeff Zalanick and Mario Carbone with a rendering of The Flamingo Grill at Boca Raton Resort & Club (Getty)
    New York restaurateurs Major Food Group, Gallaghers Steakhouse ink big deals in Boca Raton
    New York restaurateurs Major Food Group, Gallaghers Steakhouse ink big deals in Boca Raton
    Attorney Bill Carmody with Monad Terrace. (JDS Development Group, Susman Godfrey)
    Attorney Bill Carmody buys PH at Monad Terrace, relocates to Miami Beach
    Attorney Bill Carmody buys PH at Monad Terrace, relocates to Miami Beach
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.