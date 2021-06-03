Miami restaurateur Graziano Sbroggio sold his waterfront Miami Beach home for $5.2 million.

Sbroggio and his wife, Silvia Cadamuro, sold the seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom house at 3427 North Meridian Avenue to Erez Maman, founder of Cortex Beauty, records show. Sbroggio owns Graspa Group, the Miami-based restaurant management company of Spris, Salumeria 104, Segafredo Cafe, Esotico Miami and Sottosale.

The buyer founded Cortex Beauty in 2005 in Pompano Beach. The hair and beauty products company owns a number of brands including Belleza and Be Professional.

The 5,132-square-foot Miami Beach home, built in 2014, features a fireplace, wine cellar, terraces, and an outdoor dining space with a summer kitchen and pizza oven, according to the listing. Julian Johnston of the Corcoran Group represented the buyer and seller.

Sbroggio paid $782,500 for the 10,290-square-foot lot in 2011. The property, north of the Miami Beach Golf Club on the Biscayne Waterway, includes a heated pool, Ipe deck, new boat lift, 70 feet of water frontage and a rooftop entertaining deck.

It hit the market in August for $6 million. The house is south of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach. Lionheart Capital sold the land for the second phase of that project in January to New York-based GFI.

Recent home sales in Miami Beach include the $13 million sale of a waterfront Sunset Islands house to Richard Tester, founding member and co-CEO of Redzone Production Systems; and the $37.5 million sale of an oceanfront Altos Del Mar home to Victor Ciardelli, president and CEO of Chicago-based Guaranteed Rate.