Keep those bills coming: Medical billing honchos buy waterfront Fort Lauderdale spec home for $6M

Seller bought the property for $1.3M in 2017, completed the home last year

Miami /
Jun.June 04, 2021 05:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Eindar Khant and 1529 Middle River Drive in Fort Lauderdale (Crunchbase, Tiffany on the Water)

Two founders of a medical receivable management company bought a spec mansion in Fort Lauderdale for $6.2 million.

Records show Eindar Khant and Dixan Gonzalez Khant purchased the home at 1529 Middle River Drive from 1529 River LLC. The buyers each used trusts in their names.

Eindar Khant is the founder and CEO of Passage Health International, a Fort Lauderdale-based medical receivable management company, according to its website. Dixan Gonzalez Khant is the COO of Passage Health International. The two founded the company in 2013.

The seller’s entity is led by Andres Hausmann and Mark Encaoua. The Florida corporation paid $1.3 million for the property in 2017, records show. Construction on the house started in 2019 and was completed last year.

The home was listed for $6.9 million in September. According to Realtor.com, Encaoua listed the property himself.

According to the listing, the three-story house spans 7,700 square feet with six bedrooms, a pool and 100 feet of water frontage with a dock.

Other recent sales in Fort Lauderdale include the former CEO of Rinker Group selling a waterfront home for $6.8 million, the owner of a real estate brokerage selling a spec home for $5.2 million, and a hotelier selling a mansion for $23 million.





