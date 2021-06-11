Open Menu

Private equity mogul sells waterfront Coconut Grove estate for $48M

Bayfront property sold to a hidden trust

Miami /
Jun.June 11, 2021 11:30 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Private equity mogul Nathan Leight and the Coconut Grove property (Sotheby's, Terrapin Partners)

A trust linked to private equity firm founder Nathan Leight sold a waterfront mansion in Miami’s Coconut Grove for $48 million.

Leight, senior managing member and founder of Miami-based Terrapin Partners, was previously chief investment officer of Gabriel Capital.

He and his wife, Elizabeth, sold the estate at 3500 Curtis Lane and 3535 Curtis Lane to the Curtis Property Trust, according to property records. The Leights owned the property via the Acme Real Estate Trust, managed by trustee Stephen S. Schifrin. Schifrin is chief compliance officer at Terrapin Partners.

The 2.2-acre estate previously sold in 2011 for $13.4 million, according to Realtor.com. The property has two living units with 12 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and three half-baths.

Nearby in Coconut Grove, LeBron James’ former home sold in May for $12.8 million. In April, Miami businessman Jorge Mas sold his waterfront mansion to nutrition moguls Roger and Sloan Barnett for nearly $46 million. And earlier this year, an author sold her mansion for $8.7 million.





    Tags
    coconut grovehome salesMiami-Dade County

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.