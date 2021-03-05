An author and her real estate-related husband sold their mansion in Coconut Grove for $8.7 million.

Maria Alejandra Llamas and her husband, Genaro Diaz Lozano, sold the home at 4100 Kiaora Street to CG Real Estate Holdings, a Florida company managed by Olga Marina Pereira, according to records.

Llamas is a Mexican-American author who has written self-help books like “El arte de conocerte” and “El libro de oro.” Lozano is CEO of Coral Gables-based real estate investment firm GreenWater Investments.

Lozano purchased the non-waterfront Coconut Grove property in 2013, as 4100 Kiaora LLC, for $2 million, records show. He transferred ownership from the Nevada LLC to Llamas and himself for $2.7 million in 2016.

Records show Llamas and Lozano started construction on the existing 8,921-square-foot, six-bedroom, seven-and-a-half bathroom mansion in 2014. It was finished in 2016.

According to Realtor.com, the house was first listed at the beginning of 2017 with an asking price of $11.9 million. The most recent ask was $9.2 million in December.

Michael Light and Jaimee Light of Douglas Elliman represented the sellers, and Alejandra Anzola of Avanti Way Realty represented the buyer. Neither agent could be reached for comment.

Property records show the mansion sits on just over an acre of land. The home features a pool, volleyball court and a guest house, according to the listing.

Non-waterfront Coconut Grove houses are selling for millions of dollars. This year, a founding partner of an advisory firm sold his home for $6.5 million, and an entity tied to a real estate private equity firm bought a spec home for $5.4 million.