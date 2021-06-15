Open Menu

Investment management CEO buys oceanfront Highland Beach townhome for $6M

Townhouse development is completely sold out

Miami /
Jun.June 15, 2021 12:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Stanley C. Moss and 3621 South Ocean (Polen Capital, 3621 South Ocean)

UPDATED, June 16, 1:21 p.m.: The CEO of Boca Raton-based investment management firm bought an oceanfront Highland Beach townhouse for $6.3 million.

Trilliam Properties LLC bought unit 6 at 3621 South Ocean Boulevard from 3621 Highland Beach Holdings LLC, the developer, records show. Trillium Properties is managed by Stanley C. Moss and Lisa B. Moss.

Stanley Moss is CEO of Polen Capital. The firm manages $62 billion in assets and has offices in Boca Raton, Boston and London, according to its website. Moss joined in 2003.

The selling entity is managed by Sean Posner of Grafton Street Capital, who, alongside Halstatt Real Estate Partners, developed the building in 2019.

The 5,498-square-foot townhouse has five bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms, according to the listing. The four-story townhomes each feature a pool, rooftop deck and two-car garages on 200 feet of beachfront. The townhouses were developed in 2019.

Jennifer Kilpatrick of the Corcoran Group represented the buyer and seller.

The land for the project was purchased for about $11 million in 2015. According to Bill Hennessy of the Posner Group, the development is completely sold out.

Other sales this year in Highland Beach include an oceanfront mansion selling for $17.9 million, an oceanfront home selling for $17 million, and a healthcare investor buying a waterfront mansion for $21.6 million.

Correction: A previous version of the story had an incorrect unit number and seller.





